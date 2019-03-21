University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame to hold 51st Annual Induction Banquet on May 2nd

The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame will hold its 51st Annual UMSHoF Induction Banquet on Thursday, May 2nd at Jungle Island in Miami.
The eight-member Class of 2019 is comprised of Cesar Carrillo (baseball), Constantin Popa (men’s basketball), Scott Nicolas, Stephen McGuire, Antrel Rolle and Vince Wilfork (football), Tabia Charles Collins (track & field) and Dr. Jenny Krawec, the first rowing team member inducted.
“Every year we induct exceptional athletes into the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame and this year’s class is no exception,” said UMSHoF President Tracy Kerdyk. “These student-athletes represent the very best that have excelled in UM athletics over the years. We invite you to come join us May 2nd as we celebrate the accomplishments of these fine athletes.”
Tickets for the 51st Annual UMSHoF Induction Banquet are $135 each, or a table of ten tickets for $1350 In addition, a SUPER TABLE of ten tickets can be purchased for $1850, which includes preferred seating and a 1/2 page advertisement in the banquet program. For information please contact the UMSHoF at 305-284-2775 or go to http://www.umsportshalloffame.com/induction-banquet.html .
The University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame is a non-profit organization founded in 1966 by eight Miami-Dade County Circuit Court judges, all Miami alumni, who wanted to establish an organization that would recognize those student-athletes, coaches and administrators who excelled at their sport and brought acclaim to the University through their achievements and championships. With the addition of the Class of 2019, only 326 honorees have been inducted into the UM Sports Hall of Fame.
Tabia Charles Collins Track & Field 2004-2006
The Toronto, Ontario, Canada native was named a 10-time All American in two different events, the Long Jump and the Triple Jump, earning the 2006 NCAA Outdoor Championship in the Triple Jump. Tabia was the 2004 Big East Indoor and Outdoor Triple Jump champion, along with the Indoor Long Champ title. She also claimed ACC titles in Indoor Long Jump (2005), Indoor Triple Jump (2006), Outdoor Long Jump (2006) and Triple Jump (2006). She graduated UM in three years and went on to compete for her native Canada in the 2008 Olympics, finishing 10th in the Long Jump.Dr. Jenny Krawec Rowing 2001-2004
The first ever inductee from the sport of rowing, Krawec is Miami’s first and only All American as she was named second-team All-American by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) in both 2003 and 2004 in the women’s Varsity Eight. The native of St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada was also named NCAA All-South first team in 2002-2003 and CRCA All-South first team in 2003-2004. Dr. Krawec is currently a professor in the UM Education Department, having earned her undergraduate degree, Master’s and Doctorate in Special Education from UM.Stephen McGuire Football 1989-1992
McGuire left UM as the school’s second leading all-time rusher (now #14) with 1,953 yards, trailing only the great Ottis Anderson (3,331) in the category. He still holds the school record with 35 career rushing touchdowns and is tied with Edgerrin James for total touchdowns (35) in the school’s record book. A member of both the 1989 and 1991 National Championship teams, Stephen averaged 4.9 yards per carry for his career. He now serves as a New York City police officer.Scott Nicolas Football 1978-1981
Still Miami’s third leading tackler of all-time, Nicolas left UM as the school’s leader, having dethroned the legendary Ted Hendricks in the category. He led the team in tackles three consecutive years (1979-1981) and set a school record with 26 total tackles in Miami’s upset road victory over Penn State in 1979. Drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 1982 NFL Draft, Scott played six seasons in the league with the Browns and Miami Dolphins.
Constantin Popa Basketball 1991-1995
A member of Coach Leonard Hamilton’s first recruiting class, Popa was a key player in the Hurricanes’ first postseason team since the rebirth of the basketball program in 1985. A four-year starter at center, he led the Canes in rebounding and blocked shots all four seasons. Known as a defensive player, he averaged 10 points a game for his career. Twice named All-Big East third team, he is a member of the school’s “1,000 point club”. He is one of the Canes all-time fan favorites.
Antrel Rolle Football 2001-2004
Named a consensus First-Team All-American in 2004 and was also named the winner of the Jack Tatum Award as the best defensive back in the country; was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s best defensive back); and a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award for the best defensive player in the nation. Antrel was named a first-team All-Big East selection in 2002 and a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) selection in 2004. The eighth overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NFL draft, he spent 11 seasons in the league and was a three-time Pro Bowler.
Vince Wilfork Football 2001-2003
A member of the 2001 National Champions as a freshman, Vince finished 10th on the team in tackles with 41. In 2002, had 15 tackles for loss and was tied for second on the team with seven sacks. Named a 2003 preseason All-American and compared to UM great Warren Sapp, Wilfork faced double and sometimes triple teams throughout the season but still finished fourth on the team in tackles (64), second in tackles for loss (11.5), second in sacks (6) and led the team led in quarterback hurries (20). He was named a first team All-Big East selection. Vince was the 21st overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots and spent 13 years in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls and earning five Pro Bowl berths.
