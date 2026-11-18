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Veterans Day week provides a special opportunity to honor and support the women and men who have served our country. Across Miami-Dade County, events are being held to recognize their service and sacrifices.

One event you won’t want to miss is a Nov. 13 gala benefiting the South Dade Women Veterans Alliance (SDWVA) at the historic Coral Gables Woman’s Club. Guests can look forward to dinner, dancing and more, all for a worthy cause.

SDWVA founder and CEO Julie Robison was a recent guest on Gloria’s Gab LIVE where she shared her passion for helping women veterans whose service too often is overlooked. A former Miami VA Healthcare System employee, Julie was a 2023 Department of Veterans Affairs Women Veteran Trailblazer Award nominee and is an award-winning author. Her dedication is truly inspiring.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, the Coral Gables Woman’s Club (CGWC) will celebrate the installation of a new flagpole in front of its historic clubhouse. The public is invited to the 11:30 a.m. ceremony with Mayor Vince Lago, Vice Mayor Rhonda Anderson, commissioners, club members, donors and, hopefully, veterans, police officers and firefighters who have always supported the club.

CGWC’s popular Gringo Bingo, originally scheduled for Nov. 11, as been postponed and will be rescheduled, with proceeds shared with SDWVA.

In South Miami, the SoMi Second Saturdays Night Market returns Nov. 14, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., featuring local vendors, artisans, delicious food, drinks, live entertainment and family-friendly fun. Each month brings a different theme, making every visit special. Best of all, complimentary parking is available all day at the City of South Miami Municipal Garage, 5829 SW 73 St.

In other news, the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ Annual National Philanthropy Day Luncheon was held Nov. 6 at Jungle Island.

Leading up to the event, honorees enjoyed a VIP reception at Loews Coral Gables.

This year’s honorees included The Templeton Family Foundation, Outstanding Philanthropist; Christoph Babka, James W. McLamore Outstanding Volunteer; Bradesco Bank, Julia Tuttle Award for Community Involvement and Corporate Citizenship; Florida Blue Foundation, Outstanding Grant Maker; Max Balsera, Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy; and Victoria Hopta, Outstanding Fundraising Professional.

In fact, Victoria was a recent guest on Gloria’s Gab LIVE, where we discussed her more than 20 years of involvement with Chapman Partnership and her commitment to helping those experiencing homelessness.

Speaking of organizations making a difference, A Safe Haven for Newborns celebrated its 25th anniversary Oct. 24 with a sold-out gala at the InterContinental Miami. Among the evening’s most touching moments were hearing from individuals whose lives were saved through the organization’s efforts and who are now thriving.

Thanks to founder and CEO Nick Silverio and devoted supporters, A Safe Haven has saved 454 babies from abandonment and possible death while helping thousands of expectant mothers. Its lifesaving work has expanded nationally and internationally.

Now, with assistance from Coastal Construction, the organization has identified a potential site and building design for a much-needed larger headquarters. A capital campaign is underway to make that dream a reality.

Upcoming events:

Through March 2027 — The Moonwalkers, narrated by Tom Hanks, at South Florida PBS in Boynton Beach.

Now Open — Becoming Jane, an immersive journey into Dr. Jane Goodall’s world, also at South Florida PBS.

Nov. 12 — Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove’s Cocktails for a Cause, 6 p.m. at Jaguar. Tickets are $60, benefiting survivors of human trafficking. Send email to HTAPWCCG@gmail.com.

Nov. 13 — Coral Gables Community Foundation’s Vinos at The Plaza Wine Auction, 6 p.m. Visit www.gablesfoundation.org.

Nov. 14 — Goodwill Rhythm & Threads Gala, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 5:30 p.m. Visit www.goodwillsouthflorida.org

Nov. 19 — Elio’s Kitchen Fashion Arts Beats, 6:30–9:30 p.m., Woman’s Club of Coconut Grove.

Nov. 21 — Alzheimer’s Walk at loanDepot park 8 – 11 a.m.

As always, remember to count your blessings, share your smile and a kind word, and make a difference.

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