Victor Ramirez of Miami wins Most Valuable Student $50,000 Scholarship

Victor Ramirez, sponsored by South Miami/Coral Gables Elks #1676 has won a $50,000 Most Valuable Student scholarship from the Elks National Foundation. Ramirez is a public high school student at the School for Advanced Studies on the MDC Kendall Campus.

“We’re so proud of Victor and his accomplishments.” said Lodge 1676 Exalted Ruler Reggie Hernandez. “The many members of this Lodge work tirelessly to raise funds in support of education. We are really thrilled to see a student from right here in our community take home the top scholarship.”

The Elks National Foundation will award a total of $2.44 million to this year’s 500 finalists. Top awards range from $20,000 to $50,000 over four years. Four hundred and eighty runners-up receive $4,000 scholarships.