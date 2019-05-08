Wild Variety and Choice Comes to South Florida

Exploring the Wild Fork Foods Experience

From the outside, the sleek appearance of Wild Fork Foods definitely makes it clear that this is not your typical grocery store; it’s a specialty market. Once you step inside, however, you realize the many differences that set Wild Fork Foods apart.

First off, it’s a simple, neat, stress-free shopping experience. No hunting down endless rows of items like hemp-infused lip balm and helium-balloons-on-request that have nothing to do with food. Wild Fork Foods only stocks quality meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, fruits, sauces, spices, select desserts and breads, and an essentials-only selection of grilling necessities like charcoal and wood chips. Also refreshingly absent – large bins of self-serve items and long lines to speak to the butcher. Everything at Wild Fork Foods is sensibly packaged to serve 3-4 adults or easily meet the needs of a family of 2 adults and 2 children. No more worrying about waste or asking staff to break packages, the Wild Fork way is purely focused on getting great quality food in your hands (and to your table) quickly, without a lot of hassle.

In many ways, Wild Fork’s frozen fare is ‘fresher’ than fresh product displayed in open refrigerated shelves in other stores.

One of the other aspects that makes Wild Fork Foods unique is the vast amount of choices they’re able to provide when it comes to their main course offerings. A Wild Fork Foods Spokesperson explains, “Because we’re not wasting shelf space for 30 different kinds of cereal, laundry detergent, and paper towels, we’re able to expand on what we make available in the center of the plate… the good stuff.”

It’s not just good stuff – though Wild Fork Foods certainly comes through with preferred grades like wagyu beef, Berkshire pork, wild-caught fish, and grass-fed lamb. The market also offers one of the widest arrays in South Florida when it comes to specialty meats and cuts. Bison, goat, goose, quail, and duck are on the menu year-round, not just seasonally. Hard-to-find selections like sweetbreads, oxtails, tripe, and beef marrow bones, are also ready and waiting at Wild Fork. The secret is the company’s state-of-the-art freezing process which preserves all items at the absolute peak of freshness, while also minimizing waste. “A lot of stores don’t stock offal and specialty cuts because they worry about throwing them out if something isn’t purchased. The same thing happens with chicken and more popular meats, it just gets talked about less,” says the representative. “Because our items are blast frozen, we can maintain a delicious fresh inventory of a wide variety of items without throwing out perfectly good product ‘just because’ at the end of the week.” In many ways, Wild Fork’s frozen fare is ‘fresher’ than fresh-product displayed in open refrigerated shelves in other stores.

Turns out, quality and simplicity cost a lot less than you’d expect.

Perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of the Wild Fork Foods experience is the fact that for all its top-quality product and upscale atmosphere, it’s the value offered that makes customers decide to make Wild Fork their go-to destination for their meat, poultry, and seafood needs. As it turns out, quality and simplicity cost a lot less than you’d expect. Wild Fork’s secret is their direct relationships with farmers, ranchers, and growers across the country that ensure quality, responsible sourcing, and farm-to-table freshness made possible through an advanced freezing process. “We pass those savings along to the customer instead of through a network of middle men,” continued the spokesperson. “Quality. Variety. Convenience. Value. That’s what Wild Fork Foods stands for and that’s how we’re changing grocery shopping for the better.”