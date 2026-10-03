WomaWoman’s Club steps back in time with S. Florida PBSn’s Club steps back in time with S. Florida PBS

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The Doral West Dade Woman’s Club stepped back in time on Aug. 22 with South Florida PBS’s amazing virtual reality experiences.

This second major fundraiser supporting the club’s charitable outreach featured a party bus trip to South Florida PBS headquarters in Boynton Beach for The Colosseum and Napoleon VR experiences.

Keeping guests entertained aboard the bus was Vivo Sports & Social’s Steven Bradley, whom many know from Gringo Bingo. Club member Rita Tennyson, owner of Birdie Bistro, donated a charcuterie box for the trip north, while Mayra Rossi of Coral Gables Dental Arts provided gift bags.

South Florida PBS welcomed guests with drinks at the VIP event before they stepped into the spectacular VR experiences. Both were educational and entertaining, once again demonstrating South Florida PBS’s talent for making learning fun.

On the return trip, guests enjoyed a delicious meal provided by Birdie Bistro, along with trivia games that sparked plenty of laughter and friendly competition for prizes donated by Vivo Sports & Social.

Among the many enjoying the day were Miami-Dade County Commissioner J.C. Bermudez and his wife, Vivian; GFWC District 11 director Shirley Pardon; past District 11 director Noreen Timoney; DWDWC treasurer Stacy Alonso; Coral Gables Dental Arts’ Dr. Jose Chaviano and his fiancée, Vanessa Montero; Lorraine Sheldon; Arely Ruiz; Yolanda Woodbridge; Dr. Jaime Franco; Coral Gables Chamber vice president Gloria Baez; Christina and Mike Roche, and Olga Olivera.

Many who attended have already made reservations for The Moonwalkers, the newest immersive experience, opening Sept. 23 for a six-month run. The 90-minute experience promises to be unforgettable. With the holidays approaching, tickets could make a wonderful gift for all ages.

In other news, the Junior Orange Bowl Committee recently began its season with a lively mixer at the new Five Iron Golf in Coral Gables. Members and guests enjoyed an evening of socializing, recruiting volunteers and sharing plans for upcoming events. Those interested in getting involved or learning more may send email to jobc@jrorangebowl.org.

Finally, patients of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club free children’s dental clinic were gifted recently with backpacks filled with supplies before classes started this year. The club’s free dental clinic treats about 500 school aged children from throughout Miami-Dade County, children who fall between the cracks in our healthcare system. For more information on the club, its historic venue or membership, visit www.coralgableswomansclub.org.

Dates to Save

Sept. 23 — Opening of The Moonwalkers VR experience at South Florida PBS

Sept. 29 – GFWC Coco Plum Woman’s Club St. Jude Virtual Walk, 10 a.m., Elks Lodge, 6304 SW 78 St, South Miami, minimum $20 donation, enjoy AC walk, with food and drinks.

Oct. 3 — Family Resource Center’s Annual Bowling Tournament at Bird Bowl; visit frc.org

Oct. 3 — Out of Foster Foundation Gala at Trump National Resort

Oct. 16 — Coral Gables Community Foundation Gala at Loews Coral Gables Hotel

As always, remember to count your blessings, share your smile and a kind word, and make a difference.

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