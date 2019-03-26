Yumbrella Food Hall Opens at the Shops at Sunset Place in South Miami

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

New Eatery Pays Homage to Miami’s First 1970’s-Era Food Hall by the Same Name.

The Shops at Sunset Place, South Miami’s only dining, shopping and entertainment destination, announces the opening of Yumbrella, a new take on the food hall experience by food truck organizer and restaurateur Steve Simon. With its opening, this will mark the first food hall to open in the city of South Miami.

Now open to the public, Yumbrella spans 6,500 square feet and features seven restaurant concepts, a shared kitchen and full bar, as well as a stage for DJ music, live performances and karaoke and a private room for events. Known as Miami’s original food hall four decades ago, the-one-of-a-kind Yumbrella debuted in the 1970s and was one of the first places in South Florida where patrons could sample a variety of cuisines under one roof—from Chinese to soul food, Italian, Latin, American, and German fare.

Yumbrella is open seven days a week, Sundays through Thursdays from 11:00am until 12:00am and on Fridays and Saturdays from 11:00am until closing at 2:00am.

The new Yumbrella is comprised of a unique fusion of food concepts from American classic fare, to Asian cuisine and Latin American dishes, paired up with craft cocktails, and baked desserts and craft ice creams for a sweet ending to the meal. The confirmed food hall vendors calling South Miami their new home include:

Cracked by Chef Adrianne: Creating memorable dishes for over a decade, award-winning celebrity Chef Adrianne Calvo takes on classic American plates and makes them her own. Among the specialty items she will serve at Cracked is the Free-Range Chicken Sandwich made of “cracked sauce”, slaw, house-made pickles, and Zak the Baker brioche bun. This will be the second location of Cracked, which first opened at The Wharf in 2018. The chef has been serving a fine dining experience for years at Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Dr. Limon Express: Executive Chef Carlos Brescia approaches Peruvian cuisine with a Miami twist. The menu will showcase fresh offerings from its signature ceviche bar as well as rotating specials like the Peruvian sushi rolls. He has been prescribing delicious dishes for years at his Dr. Limon Restaurant with seven locations in South Florida.

Killer Melts: The Kendall gem is bringing its handcraft grilled cheese sandwiches and fresh burgers to SoMi. Its menu has gained popularity among locals, with loyal fans heading west to Killer Melts for its mouthwatering bites. Among the menu items it will serve at Yumbrella is its popular sandwich The Hitman Melt prepared with bacon, melted cheddar cheese, mac & cheese, served on garlic toasted country bread.

NOODS: Inspired by Asia’s famous street food scene, this noodle bar uses the freshest ingredients and savory spices to create delectable dishes such as its Roast Pork Chow Mein.

King of Racks BBQ: Originally serving fall-off-the-bone Smoked Slow n’ Low BBQ Ribs from a food truck, King of Racks BBQ is on the top of South Florida’s favorites for delicious BBQ & American comfort food.

The Tonic: This apothecary craft liquor bar will serve a selection of classy cocktails with a speakeasy vibe. Get ready to try creations such as theDoc Holiday Old Fashioned and Tonic Daiquiri.

The Beverly: Serving craft ice cream and fresh baked desserts, this spot will satisfy those with a sweet tooth. Among the ice cream flavors served are the Orange Creamsicle, as well as warm delights like Brown Butter White Chocolate Tres Leches and Croissant Bread Pudding and Candied Cornflake Ice Cream Pie.

“We are putting a twist on the food hall and we want this to be an experience for every guest that walks through our doors. Sit down, relax and enjoy great food, great drinks and even some entertainment. We’re confident guests will have a great time under the Yumbrella,” said Steve Simon, director of operations at Yumbrella.

The Shops at Sunset Place is owned and operated by Federal Realty Investment Trust, Grass River Property and The Comras Company since 2015.

“The opening of Yumbrella at Shops at Sunset Place will offer locals a variety of high-quality cuisines from some of Miami’s top chefs and favorite food trucks under one roof,” said Stuart Biel, senior vice president of regional leasing at Federal Realty. “Food halls such as Yumbrella are the kinds of concepts that bring a community together to share meals and explore new fare.”

Yumbrella joins other popular tenants at The Shops at Sunset Place including AMC Theatres, LA Fitness, Tea & Poets, Splitsville and Z-Gallerie. The center enjoys close proximity to major educational institutions and employers including University of Miami, South Miami Hospital, some of Miami’s most prestigious private schools, and a number of corporate offices – all who will get to savor the culinary delights inside South Miami’s first food hall.

Be sure to follow and check out @yumbrellasomi and @shopsatsunset on Instagram for news and more!