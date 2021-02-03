County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman partners with local law enforcement agencies for Safer Communities Gun Buy Back Event

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, District 4, in partnership with the Miami-Dade Police Department, the City of North Miami Police Department, and the police departments of Sunny Isles Beach, Bal Harbour, Biscayne Park, Bay Harbor Islands, and Surfside, along with the Miami Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc., will sponsor a Safer Communities Gun Buy Back Event. The event will take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Ronald Book Athletic Stadium at 2555 NE 151st Street, North Miami, FL 33160.

Anyone may drop off a firearm, NO QUESTIONS ASKED. In exchange for turning in a gun, individuals may receive a gift card(s) for local retailers up to $150 or laptop. This event is intended for the general public, and commercial firearms dealers are not eligible for rewards.

“Working together for a safer community for our residents and their families, we are urging the community to join us in this effort to reduce gun violence,” said Commissioner Heyman.

Additionally, FREE gun locks for safe gun storage will be provided for those interested.

For additional information, please contact Major J. Mesidor (305) 891-0294, ext. 24108, and mention Gun Buy Back.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally A. Heyman

Miami-Dade Police Department

North Miami Police Department

Sunny Isles Beach Police Department

Bal Harbour Police Department

Biscayne Park Police Department

Bay Harbor Islands Police Department

Surfside Police Department

Miami Beach Police Department

Miami Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Inc.

WHAT: 2021 Safer Communities Gun Buy Back

WHEN: Sunday, February 28, 2021

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Ronald Book Athletic Stadium

2555 NE 151st Street, North Miami, FL 33160