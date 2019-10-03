Get Your Business Started with Facebook Ads in 3 Hours

Here are all the details:

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 23rd

Location: The Idea Center at Miami-Dade College. 315 Northeast 2nd Avenue, 5th Floor, Miami, FL, 33132

Cost: $15

Link for tickets: https://bizhack31. eventbrite.com/?aff= BHCommunityNewspaper

Bring your laptop to this hands-on, 3-hour Master Class to start advertising with social media.

Digital marketing expert Dan Grech of BizHack Academy will walk you through Facebook Business Manager and Ads Manager, the hub of Facebook’s self-service ad platform. He will introduce the Audience Insights tool and share his 10 Commandments for Facebook Advertising, a distillation of 5 years of teaching more than 300 businesses how to run profitable ads online. Learn how to find new customers and generate sales using the most powerful ad platform ever built.

This session will be held at The Idea Center at Miami Dade College in downtown Miami.

Open enrollment, though seating is limited. No prior advertising experience required.

Prefer a multi-week intensive?

“Launch Facebook Ads That Convert” is a 4-week course led by Founder Dan Grech of BizHack Academy. In this hands-on course, you will launch ads on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and the Facebook Audience Network. We will get you set up on Facebook Business Manager and with the Facebook Pixel, launch a video ad campaign targeting your ideal customer, and help you analyze the results to extract learnings and optimize future campaigns.

Click here to reserve your spot for the 4-week course.