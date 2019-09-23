La Hacienda opens a new store in Hallandale Beach

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ever Arana and wife, Meiling, opened a produce and fruit store on W. Dixie Highway at 170th Street in North Miami Beach five years ago praying that it would make it as a business. They called it La Hacienda Farmers Market.

Not only has that store succeeded beyond their wildest dreams but last week they opened a much larger 5,000 square-foot second store at 1700 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd at RK Shopping Center across from a Winn Dixie.

“Without any prior promotion or marketing the day we opened the store we had people lining up to get in just from seeing the posters we had on the windows,” said Ever.

The new store features the same products that made the first store a success. Very fresh local produce and fruits from the South Dade farms are organic, which are brought in early from Homestead every morning and clearly noted in their fancy new plastic bags with their logo emblazoned in bright red. With a keen sense of their market, in both stores they also feature kosher products, Israeli and Hispanic products as well.

When the first store opened there was only one cashier, in the new store there are four cashiers with long lines of customers waiting with their shopping carts full.

“We always felt that if we could reach the Aventura and Sunny Isles customers that we would open another store in Hallandale Beach, so here we are,” said Meiling.