Milestone Year for 25th Las Olas Wine & Food Festival

South Florida’s finest eateries and international wineries hit iconic Las Olas Boulevard on Friday, April 3rd for Fort Lauderdale’s annual wine and food festival benefiting American Lung Association

For over two decades, guests have strolled the famous Las Olas Boulevard in April for one special evening of charitable fun as the American Lung Association (ALA) hosts one of the premiere wine and food festivals of South Florida – and it’s back again, for the 25th Anniversary! Get ready to indulge in the best eateries of Greater Fort Lauderdale and its surrounding areas paired with samplings from international wineries at the 25th Annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival, happening Friday, April 3, 2020 from 7:30-10:30 PM.

Presented by New Amsterdam Vodka, J Vineyards, Woodford Reserve, Breakthru Beverage, and Amerant, our 2020 wine and food festival will entertain thousands of foodies with 60 selected restaurants highlighting the best of Greater Fort Lauderdale, over 30 international wineries showcasing 200+ wines, live music, DJ’s, dancing, and incredible interactive experiences fit for our VIP guests. Best of all, the entire evening works to fight against the third leading cause of death in the United States, lung disease with 100% of proceeds benefiting the American Lung Association of South Florida.

When throwing the best Florida festivals, planning is everything! This year’s honorary chairs, Eric Pfeil of Breakthru Beverage and Ina Lee of Travel Host, have a great committee that are going to bring even more new and exciting elements for guests to enjoy along with Scarlett Clarke of Yellow Cab who is overseeing the Corporate event partnerships. A new addition this year, a limited access VIP Pre-Party and Early Entry Add ticket, which includes a beautiful pre-event at Riverside Hotel’s rooftop starting at 5:30PM and then access to the tasting pavilions at 7PM for the first 200 VIP purchasers. This add on is available for a $50 upgrade at the time of purchase.

Tickets to the annual LOWFF are $150 and are 100% all-inclusive. Special discount promotions are available throughout the upcoming months, so it is suggested to purchase early before specials (and tickets) run out. By flashing #LOWFF’s signature wine-holder-necklace credentials, guests gain access into the VIP Lounges placed along each intersection PLUS all luxury tasting pavilions decadently designed on each Las Olas block. Wine and food tasting “Neighborhood Pavilions” will transport guests through the best of Greater Fort Lauderdale’s communities as guests experience the very best of our restaurants along with pairing wines.

Additionally, this year’s Las Olas Wine and Food Festival is hosted by Las Olas Association, Las Olas Company, Amerant, and Cadillac, so guests should get ready to sip, sample, mix, mingle, and CELEBRATE throughout our five blocks of fun! Support of this event will assist in funding research and educational programming for the ALA. Join us on Friday, April 3 as we provide a “breath of fresh air” for the culinary inclined.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.lasolaswff.com. For a complete line-up of event details and ticket information, visit www.lasolaswff.com or call (954) 727-0907. Be sure to find us on social media for specials and giveaways at @LasOlasWFF.