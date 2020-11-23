New Baptist Health Facility Brings Comprehensive Health and Wellness Services to Broward

1 of 4

This week, a virtual ribbon-cutting event officially welcomed a new, convenient option for the residents of Broward County with the opening of Baptist Health’s wellness and medical complex in Plantation. The new 112,000-square-foot facility, located at 1228 South Pine Island Road, just north of I-595, is an addition to the healthcare landscape in central Broward County.

The ribbon-cutting event on November 20, 2020, was streamed live via Zoom and hosted by Nancy Batista-Rodriguez, chief executive officer for Baptist Outpatient Services, alongside a group of socially distanced Baptist Health executives and community leaders.

“As grows Broward County, so grows Baptist Health,” says Bo Boulenger, chief operating officer and executive vice president for the region’s largest not-for-profit health system, which operates 11 hospitals and more than 50 outpatient facilities from the Florida Keys to Palm Beach County. “We’re honored to be part of growing a healthier community here, and to be able to provide Broward residents with the same, high-quality, compassionate healthcare people have come to expect from Baptist Health.”

Individuals living and working in Plantation and the surrounding communities now have access to a full range of integrated health and wellness services – including urgent care, primary care, endocrinology, cardiology, cancer care, orthopedics, spine care and more – all under one roof.

Orthopedic and physical therapy services will be the first to open to patients on November 30th, followed by urgent care, diagnostic imaging, primary care and endocrinology on December 1st. All services will be open to care for patients by mid-January.

The new facility’s patient-centric design reflects Baptist Health’s longstanding focus on wellness as an integral part of one’s overall healthcare. “We’ll always be here for you when you’re sick or injured, of course,” Mr. Boulenger says, “but we also want to be a trusted resource for those who want to incorporate physical and emotional wellness into their daily lives.”

In addition to free flu shots and other services, Baptist Health’s new wellness and medical complex at Plantation will be a “health hub” for the central Broward community, offering a variety of health and lifestyle programs for people of all ages, according to Mr. Boulenger.

Learn more about the new facility here, or visit BaptistHealth.net/Plantation.