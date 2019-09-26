North Shore Medical Center Donates Supplies to the City of Miami Fire Department

By
Community News
-
48

North Shore Medical Center hosted a Hurricane Dorian supply drive for the people of the Bahamas that were affected by the hurricane a few weeks ago. North Shore Medical Center donated canned goods, baby formula, water, sunscreen and much more. “North Shore Medical Center is committed to helping the Bahamian community rebuild,” said Chief Executive Officer, Mark Racicot.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here