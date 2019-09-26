North Shore Medical Center Donates Supplies to the City of Miami Fire Department

North Shore Medical Center hosted a Hurricane Dorian supply drive for the people of the Bahamas that were affected by the hurricane a few weeks ago. North Shore Medical Center donated canned goods, baby formula, water, sunscreen and much more. “North Shore Medical Center is committed to helping the Bahamian community rebuild,” said Chief Executive Officer, Mark Racicot.
Home Sunny Isles North Shore Medical Center Donates Supplies to the City of Miami Fire...
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest article
Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers in South Florida
Comcast is boosting internet speeds for most of its customers throughout South Florida. That means they’ll have the speed they need to do all...
Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers in South Florida
Comcast is boosting internet speeds for most of its customers throughout South Florida. That means they’ll have the speed they need to do all...
Comcast Increases Internet Speeds for Most Customers in South Florida
Comcast is boosting internet speeds for most of its customers throughout South Florida. That means they’ll have the speed they need to do all...