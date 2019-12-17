North Shore Medical Center Donates Toys to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots

North Shore Medical Center is giving back to those in need this holiday season. In an effort to bring joy to families that are unable to buy holiday gifts for their loved ones, the hospital is donating dozens of toys to benefit the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots. Employees filled six large boxes with toys to fulfill the wishes of children.
