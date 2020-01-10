North Shore Medical Center Honors Joan Hinkson as Director of the Year

North Shore Medical Center honors Joan Hinkson, Director of Case Management, as its Director of the Year. She was nominated because her colleagues describe her as highly engaged, and she is beloved by both staff and patients. Joan is being recognized for her outstanding service, commitment and dedication to caring for patients and the hospital staff. She started her career at North Shore Medical Center in 1984 as a case manager, and has been part of the North Shore Medical Center family for over 30 years. In her role, she oversees the strategic leadership of care management and utilization management. She also coordinates the development of policies and procedures related to patient care, treatment and services.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here