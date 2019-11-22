Ocean Cadillac will soon be making a big splash in North Miami-Dade as the longtime Bay Harbor Islands dealership moves to a new, flagship location off I-95 and N.E. 178th Street.

The dealership, slated for completion in 2020, will be one of the first in the nation to incorporate Cadillac’s newest features, and a distinctive, three-story illuminated “jewel box” design will surely become a landmark in the area.

Ocean Cadillac owner Mario Murgado, who purchased the dealership five years ago with longstanding plans to move it closer to the urban core with visibility from the interstate, sees the relocation as a natural evolution for the dealership.

“The Cadillac brand is riding a major resurgence, and we look forward to showcasing it for the citizens of North Miami-Dade and the more than 235,000 residents and visitors who travel on I-95 each day,” said Murgado. “We enjoyed and are grateful for our longtime home on Bay Harbor Islands and appreciate the loyalty of our clients, but we are making this move to build a true showpiece for Cadillac and our customers.”

Murgado purchased the 4.75-acre property from a now-bankrupt, New York based landlord that had a former strip club as its tenant. Bright blue and pink neon lights that previously advertised a neighborhood eyesore will be replaced with a world-renowned, luxury automotive dealership. It will feature well-groomed grounds and beautiful landscaping.

“We are creating something special for Cadillac and our tremendous clients in North Miami-Dade,” said Murgado.

The new location will have more than 110 employees in sales, parts, administration and service, bringing high-paying, stable jobs to the community.

“We are excited to bring great employment opportunities to neighboring residents of Aventura and North Miami Beach as well other parts of South Florida,” said Murgado. “We will have a tremendous economic impact on the local area.”

In the interim, Ocean Cadillac will be selling its luxury vehicles from temporary offices on the new lot at 17800 Ipco Road – located just south of the N.E 183rd Street exit from I-95.

According to General Manager JeanCarlos Kent, it’s a great time to consider a Cadillac, because new models are arriving each day with ground-breaking features.

“Cadillac continues to be an innovator in safety and convenience, while never veering from its luxury roots,” said Kent. “And the latest models, already here or that will be arriving soon, do not disappoint.”

Cadillac takes the next step in the realignment of its sedan portfolio with the recent global introduction of the first-ever CT4 sport sedan, which is poised to appeal to a new generation of sport-luxury customers.

Driven by an all-turbocharged propulsion portfolio and leveraging Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive architecture, the CT4 delivers a driving experience unmatched by front-drive competitors. It also incorporates the latest Cadillac technologies, including available Super Cruise, (available in calendar year 2020), the world’s first true hands-free driver assistance feature. A bold color-and-trim palette featuring 11 exterior color options along with eight distinct interior color, material and trim options, customers will have no trouble making a statement.

Earlier this year, Cadillac recast the concept of American luxury with the global debut of the unrivaled 2020 CT5 sedan.

This all-new compact sedan advances the brand’s award-winning legacy with a distinctive fusion of design, performance and comfort. An all-new fastback design underscores the CT5’s refined ride, complemented with a driver-centric interior that blends high technology and high-touch elements. Luxury and Sport models allow customers to tailor the car to their style preferences with unique design and trim.

In January, Cadillac expanded its popular crossover and SUV lineup with the global debut of the 2020 XT6.

Created to make the most of passengers’ time on the road, this all-new three-row crossover centers on a luxurious, adaptable and connected cabin, complemented with responsive handling and a comprehensive suite of standard and available safety technologies. Every inch of the XT6 has been carefully considered and developed to offer a refined, comfortable place to connect and enjoy the ride.

Ocean Cadillac’s Murgado sees a bright future for the dealership at the new location.

“Aside from selling cars, our long-term goals are to be good neighbors and increase the tax base in the area,” said Murgado. “We are transforming an unappealing warehouse space into a beautiful, state-of-the-art facility.”