Tenet Florida Physician Services Names New Chief Executive Officer

Tenet Florida Physician Services (TFPS) this week announced the selection of Michael S. Davis, MBA, MPH as its CEO. In this role, Davis is responsible for the operations and strategic growth of physician practices across Palm Beach, Broward and Miami–Dade counties.

“We are pleased to welcome Michael to the team,” said Warren Stowell, Vice President, Tenet Physician Resources. “He is a seasoned leader with nearly 20 years of experience in physician group management and strategy. His deep knowledge of the South Florida healthcare landscape allows him to seamlessly integrate with the team and maintain our growth momentum in this key market.”

Prior to joining TFPS, Davis served as president of Pediatric Specialists of America (PSA), Nicklaus Children’s Health System’s physician group practice. During his tenure, Davis drove strong growth in key specialties including orthopedic, cardiovascular, spine and neurosurgery, while also focusing on building and expanding telehealth access across service lines.

“I am impressed by the leadership team at Tenet Florida Physician Services, and look forward to working with this talented group of leaders as we continue to expand our access points and services to communities in South Florida,” said Davis.

Prior to moving to South Florida, Davis spent 14 years in the Boston area working in healthcare management roles, management consulting and earning his undergraduate and graduate degrees. Specifically, Davis attended graduate school at Boston University earning honors distinction in his master’s degrees in business administration and public health. Davis began his role as TFPS’s new CEO on May 18.