The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club (in Florida) Reopening this Friday, May 15, and Offering ‘Summer Savings Deal’

The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club in Southwest Florida is ready to welcome guests back, for stays beginning this Friday, May 15, 2020. Committed to the health and safety of its employees and guests, and in compliance with CDC and state/federal guidelines, the AAA Four-Diamond beachfront resort will offer many, but not all, of its amenities and services when it reopens.

In addition to its beautiful soft white-sand beach, guests will be able to enjoy the resort’s Jack Nicklaus-designed championship golf course, beachfront pool complex (with two pools), tennis center (with 6 Har-Tru courts), signature beachfront restaurant HB’s on the Gulf (for dinner), Poolside snack bar, The Seminole Store (serving pastries, pizza, sandwiches and desserts), golf pro shop, beach chairs/umbrella rentals, and Beach Store. And, of course, its gorgeous sunsets…

The resort will reopen additional amenities, and expand capacities, when it is safe to do so. This includes the spa, fitness center, The Sunset Beach Bar & Grill, Broadwell’s Restaurant, room service, and the Beach Kids Club child activity program.

Note that the resort is also following the City of Naples’ regulations regarding the days and times when the beach is open, and beach restrictions. For the current status of the resort and beach, and restrictions, go to https://naplesbeachhotel.com/ covid-19-update .

To ensure the safety and well-being of its guests and staff, the resort closed on March 26, 2020, and has undertaken a full range of COVID-19 initiatives throughout the resort. This includes, but is not limited to: installation of over 50 touchless hand sanitizing stations; installation of clear protective barriers in several areas; property-wide signage encouraging social distancing, frequent hand washing, and other vital CDC recommendations; and enhanced cleaning procedures in the guestrooms, public spaces, kitchens and restaurants. The resort also developed a COVID-19 policy for employees and is prepared to adapt to any changes that may occur during the pandemic.

Those interested in staying at the resort can take advantage of the “Summer Savings” deal that is available for stays from June 1-September 30, 2020. The promotion provides a 20% discount off accommodations for stays of one or twonights, or a 30% discount off accommodations for stays of three or more nights. For more information, or to make a reservation, call (800) 237-7600 or (239) 261-2222, or visit NaplesBeachHotel.com , specifically the “Book Now” > “Specials and Packages” section on the website. Note that the offer is based on availability, may not be combined with any other offer, and blackout dates may apply. The offer is not available on holiday weekends or for special events, and is not applicable to groups.

Known for its picturesque setting overlooking the Gulf of Mexico, the 125-acre resort is Southwest Florida’s only resort directly on the beach with an on-site championship golf course, world-class spa, and award-winning tennis center. Also, guests at the lush resort always benefit from no resort fees, complimentary valet parking and self-parking, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Complemented by seven miles of pristine soft white-sand beach, the lush resort features a par-71 championship golf course that was dramatically redesigned in 2016 by golf icon and acclaimed course designer Jack Nicklaus in collaboration with renowned course architect John Sanford. Featuring five tees, ranging from 4,800 yards to over 6,900 yards, the course was designed to challenge the best players but also be enjoyable for all golfers.

Guest rooms and suites feature cool tropical colors; flat-panel televisions; and a patio or balcony (with a view of the Gulf, golf course or the lush resort interior).

Situated just blocks from Naples’ renowned shopping districts of fashionable 5th Avenue South and historic 3rd Street South, the resort is also within minutes of Venetian Village, Waterside Shops, Bayfront and Tin City. Other area offerings include tours of the Everglades, Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens, Corkscrew Swamp, The Botanical Gardens, the Conservancy Nature Center, boat and fishing trips, and Naples’ outstanding museums and art galleries.

“We are excited to welcome guests back to The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club,” said the resort’s General Manager Jason Parsons. “The resort is perfect for a relaxing getaway, as it is absolutely beautiful here. Plus, you have many recreational options at the resort, including golf, tennis, relaxing on the beach or by one of the pools, or watching a stunning sunset. We look forward to hosting guests again soon.”

The Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club is located at 851 Gulf Shore Blvd. North in Naples, Florida. For information, visit NaplesBeachHotel.com .