Third Annual “Ice Cream We Love” Festival at Bal Harbour Shops Supports Holtz Children’s Hospital

Indulge in sweet treats from local and national ice cream makers from January 11-12th

Indulging in ice cream during the summer can be a battle against the Miami heat, but Bal Harbour Shops has found a way to extend the bliss of this treat into winter. Kicking off 2020 on a sweet note, Bal Harbour Shops is partnering with the top local and national ice cream makers for its third annual philanthropic weekend in support of Holtz Children’s Hospital at the University of Miami Health System’s Jackson Memorial Medical Center. The nation’s top producing retail center will welcome locals and visitors of all ages to its over-the-top ice cream festival, “Ice Cream We Love,” on Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12.

Held in the luxury shopping destination’s lush first-level courtyards and second-level promenades from

1-5 p.m., the flavorful festival will feature a curated selection of ice cream parlor pop-up booths representing 19 vendors – from gelato and paletas to nitrogen ice cream and Italian ice.

Guests are invited to stroll the al fresco center while window-shopping and tasting the fabulous flavors of renowned national brands such as New York’s Van Leeuwen, Graeter’s Ice Cream in Ohio, and Izzy’s Ice Cream from Minnesota; and local artisanal ice cream producers including Bianco Gelato; Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream + Yogurt Lab; Cielito Artisan Pops; Dasher & Crank; Frice Cream; Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlour, Restaurant and Country Store; Jeremiah’s Italian Ice; Le Sirenuse Miami; Le Zoo; Miami ‘N’ Ice; Mr. Kream; Proper Ice Cream; Serendipity Creamery; Whip n’ Dip; and Wynwood Parlor. Boutique confection bakery Sweet Guilt will also be participating with a selection of delicious desserts including cake pops.

The weekend-long event celebrates the legacy of Bal Harbour Shops founder Stanley Whitman who was a longstanding supporter of Holtz Children’s Hospital. With Mr. Whitman’s favorite dessert in mind, Bal Harbour Shops created the event to honor his dedication to philanthropy. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Holtz Children’s Hospital, supporting its mission to enhance and expand its pediatric specialty programs.

“Through the success of the first two editions of ‘Ice Cream We Love’ in which we raised more than $70,000 both years, we have transformed this sweet family-friendly weekend into a signature event for Bal Harbour Shops,” said Matthew Whitman Lazenby, president and chief executive officer of Whitman Family Development. “We are thrilled to once again partner with Holtz Children’s Hospital to continue to create memorable experiences for our visitors while contributing to our community and such an impactful organization.”

Tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for children, and can be purchased online at IceCreamWeLove.com or by calling 305.585.GIVE (4483).