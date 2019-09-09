Which story is Fake News: Community Newspapers vs. articles by Mayor Scholl

Dear Mayor, Commissioners, etc.:

I read the article in the Sunny Isles Beach Community Newspaper about the Town Center District and the articles written by Mayor Scholl and Commissioner Viscarra in the City’s propaganda machine called SIB Islander. The articles are attached. I could not believe how these articles could be so different when it comes to the truth. I certainly believe from observing the public hearings on July 18 and August 28 that the Community Newspaper’s article is truthful and the articles written by Mayor Scholl and Commissioner Viscarra are fantasies. In my viewpoint, the City’s articles are fake news because a video tape exists for the July 18 hearing showing Mayor Scholl and Commissioner Viscarra strongly supporting a plan to upzone the entire Town Center District to benefit the Infinity project.

Videotape does not lie. I also have a full transcript of the entire public hearing held on July 18. Since Mayor Scholl and Commissioner Viscarra are trying to hide the truth in their articles, I am planning to release the entire transcript to the public soon if city officials cannot tell residents the truth. Concerns about the existing buildings on Sunny Isles Boulevard are not the motivation for the Mayor’s upzoning plan. If the Mayor and elected officials were serious in solving the problems with the existing buildings, the upzoning plan would have never been proposed on July 18. I have made my position clear on this matter. I agree to support a fix to the problem with the existing buildings if the fix does not involve upzoning the entire Town Center District.

Each day I am realizing even more the city officials are not serious about working out a solution for the existing buildings unless they are able to find a solution to approve the Infinity project. I will repeat myself again: No to any upzoning to approve the Infinity Project! As you know, I intend to spend significant resources to stop Infinity or any upzoning plan for Infinity.

Regards,

Raanan Katz

RK Centers