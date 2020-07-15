World’s Largest Sportfishing Trade Show Goes Virtual July 13-17

The novel coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a new norm for conducting business, and for the first time in its more than 80 years of existence, the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trade (ICAST) Show is taking place virtually, July 13-17, 2020. The Islands Of The Bahamas, led by the vertical market team at the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation (BMOTA), is one of the premier exhibitors and is showcasing its diverse boating and fishing product offerings and unique islands.

Renowned as the sportfishing capital of the world, The Bahamas, which reopened its borders to international travelers on July 1, is a favorite for anglers, skilled and novice.

The Bahamas’ virtual booth will feature an array of videos heavily promoting the Out Islands of The Bahamas and will highlight the new health and safety (Covid-19) protocols for entering The Bahamas. Special product offerings and travel packages, inclusive of fuel credit incentives, are also featured at the show.

Each day during ICAST (July 13-17), trade partners comprising manufacturers, suppliers and retail tackle dealers, who have consistently provided fishing business to the Bahamas over the years, will be able to register to win a complimentary four-day, three-night vacation stay for two, to a beautiful ocean-front fishing lodge in Andros or Grand Bahama Island, via the show’s link: https://www.bahamas.com/icast-virtual-trade-show-2020?utm_source=Website&utm_medium=Banner&utm_campaign=ICAST&utm_term=ICast%20Virtual%20Trade%20show&utm_content=ICVTS2020

Participating Bahamas partners include Andros Island Bonefish Club, Dream Villas and Swain’s Cay Lodge in Andros and Old Bahama Bay Resort in West End, Grand Bahama.

ICAST, produced by the American Sportfishing Association (ASA) in conjunction with Takemefishing.org, is the world’s largest sportfishing trade show and showcases the latest fishing gears, accessories, apparel and destinations for anglers.

“Since Covid-19 lockdowns began globally in March, the BMOTA has been participating in virtual tradeshows and has conducted numerous sales, marketing and media webinars targeting vacationers and travel industry partners. Innovative virtual shows, like ICAST, provide us with a unique opportunity to stay at the forefront of the minds of travelers to educate, inspire, engage and stay connected to our loyal visitors, while securing vertical travel business to our destination and strengthening our relationships with industry partners in the process,” says Richard Treco, Senior Manager Vertical Markets, BMOTA.