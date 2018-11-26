15th Annual Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma

Hundreds of Floridians will walk and run on February 16 to help individuals affected by scleroderma as they raise money to fund support, education, and research into this chronic, disabling, and life-threatening disease. Organized by the Scleroderma Foundation Southeast Florida Chapter, “Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma” is a 2 mile walk/run fundraising event that takes place Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek. Check in at 8 a.m. for the run and 9 a.m. for the walk. To sign up today, visit www.scleroderma.org/SteppingOutSoutheastFlorida. Register by February 1 with a donation of $35 and receive a T-Shirt at the walk. After February 15, registration increases to $40.

Scleroderma is a chronic and disabling disease that causes fibrosis in different organs of the body. Its many forms include localized scleroderma, which affects the skin and can cause disfigurement; and systemic sclerosis (SSc), which affects internal organs and can be fatal. Characteristics of the disease include hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues from an overproduction of collagen. Although doctors aren’t sure what causes the disease, the body’s immune system plays a role.

Donations to the Scleroderma Foundation provide support and education to Floridians and hundreds of thousands of adults and children who cope with scleroderma every day. To date, there are no F.D.A. approved medications that alter the course of the disease. That is why the Scleroderma Foundation raises money to fund a highly respected peer-reviewed scleroderma research program. The Foundation targets new investigators to help them develop data and compete for larger grants, and established investigators who are exploring innovative ideas that would not otherwise receive funding.

Three-Fold Mission of Support, Education, and Research

Support : To help patients and their families cope with scleroderma through mutual support programs, peer counseling, physician referrals, and educational information.

Education : To promote public awareness and education through patient and health professional seminars, literature, and publicity campaigns.

Research : To stimulate and support research to improve treatments and, ultimately, find the cause of and cure for scleroderma and related diseases.

The symptoms of scleroderma vary greatly for each person and the effects of scleroderma can range from mild to life threatening. The seriousness depends on which parts of the body are affected and the severity of attack. A mild case can become more serious if not properly treated. Prompt diagnosis and treatment by experienced rheumatologists may minimize symptoms and lessen the chance of irreversible damage. Currently, there is no cure for scleroderma.

Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma is a great way to spend a sunny, south Florida Saturday morning helping to shine a light on this rare disease. Our registration page allows you to create your own fundraising page or a team, or donate to an existing one. Link to an Event Page on Facebook and invite your family, friends, business partners, and associates. Past years have seen teams from the Sun Coast to Key West in competitive camaraderie.

We walk in memory of loved ones, we walk alongside those coping with disability, and we walk in virtual unison with others; parentless children, 12-year-olds wishing only to play baseball, young women with an insight into life that many “healthy” people lack. This is an important fundraiser for the Southeast Florida Chapter because scleroderma receives little federal funding so it’s the dollars generated at these grassroots gatherings that help sustain the foundation throughout the year.

And rest assured that the money we do raise is spent wisely. The Scleroderma Foundation consistently receives the Top 4 Star rating from Charity navigator, America’s largest & most-utilized charity evaluator, based on financial accountability and transparency.

Saturday, February 16, 2019. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W Sample Road, Coconut Creek Registration Time: Run 8 a.m., Walk 9 a.m. / Event Start: Run 9 a.m., Walk 10 a.m. For information contact Ferne Robin at 954-798-1854 or sclerodermasefl@gmail.com. Register at www.scleroderma.org/steppingoutsouthflorida