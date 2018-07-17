Amara Cay Resort: Laid-back Luxury in the Heart of Islamorada

Located in the heart of Islamorada, Amara Cay Resort embraces the laid-back lifestyle and lighthearted atmosphere of The Florida Keys, whilst offering comfort, luxury and fun. The chic and elegant resort is perfect for family vacations, romantic getaways and an array of individual, group and company travel. It comes as no surprise that Amara Cay has been recognized as a Top Resort in the Florida Keys by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. The stylish resort merges the lines between recreation and relaxation, creating a perfect balance for visitors. The award-winning resort rests along the Atlantic Ocean, offering a glittering seascape view of palm-peppered, white-sand beaches and 360 degree views of the ocean. Looking for the perfect spot to host a seaside wedding or celebration? Amara Cay boasts an unparalleled spot right on the sand, with uninterrupted views of the sea. Regardless of the occasion, the casual elegance of Amara Cay Resort sets the stage for guests to embark on a personal and curated Islamorada journey the #AmaracayVacay way.

Upon entering the resort, guests feel immediately welcomed with the whimsical lobby decor: a floor-to-ceiling air plant wall display featuring a variety of lush, soothing tropical greenery and suspended wicker rattan chairs roped from the ceiling amuse kids of all ages- setting the stage for the perfect seaside vacation.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Equally inviting are the deluxe resort’s 110 guestrooms with a fresh neutral color palette with rattan and wood accents, complimenting the island lifestyle, complete with a furnished balcony, luxe bath amenities, 32” high-definition television, generous workspace and premium bedding. While the gorgeous rooms may entice you to stay in, you’ve got to get out and enjoy the property! Explore on a kayak or paddle board, bask in the new heated infinity pool, walk along the sea wall, cocktail by the tiki bar, fish or snorkel by the dock or just lay on the white sand beach on a lounge chair or hammock. Families love the lawn games and pool games that are available all day and night and are especially fun during the evening bonfires. The possibilities for fun and relaxation are endless. There’s even a boat ramp available. For those who don’t have their own boat, Amara Cay Resort’s helpful staff will contact qualified local captains and recommend the finest fishing fleets within close proximity to the resort.

Water-themed landmarks and attractions are within a short distance from the resort. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary shuttle service or bikes to explore nearby, marine-inspired attractions including the History of Diving Museum, Theater of the Sea, Lignumvitae Key Botanical State Park and Robbies of Islamorada.

Dining at Amara Cay

Reelburger

Amara Cay Resort’s signature restaurant, Reelburger, presents gourmet burgers, hearty “burger bowl” salads and social starters. Inspired by Islamorada’s claim to fame as the “Sport Fishing Capital of the World,” and serving breakfast and dinner, Reelburger showcases handcrafted burgers with unique toppings and condiments on toasted brioche buns and a host of tasty sides.

The craftsmanship focused on the food continues behind the bar with a well-rounded list of tiki and craft cocktails, specialty shakes, beer and premium wine.

Reelburger’s Tiki Bar

Open daily for lunch and dinner, the Tiki Bar is a breezy poolside spot for classic American cuisine and tropical cocktails. Guests enjoy the best smoked fish dip in the Keys, burgers, fish tacos, grilled jumbo shrimp and Key lime pie against a backdrop of blue skies and swaying palm trees.

Amara Cay Resort

80001 Overseas Highway Islamorada

The Florida Keys, 33036

Twitter: @AmaraCayResort

Facebook: Amara Cay Resort

Instagram: amaracayresort