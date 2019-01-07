ARE YOUR TASTE BUDS READY? ‘UNCORKED’ 2019 FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL JANUARY 10TH – 20TH

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Uncorked is back bringing the return of some of your favorite events together with some new and exciting ones added to our tantalizing schedule to attract all foodies and wine, beer and cocktail sippers and connoisseurs. This year the 11 day culinary feast kicks-off on January 10th and runs through Sunday the 20th. The Upper Keys, Key Largo and Islamorada transforms for this period into a food and wine lover’s paradise as area culinary experts together with the wine experts from Breakthru Beverage and Republic National step up to the ‘plate’ to present a multitude of tasty food, wine and spirits events.

The 2019 schedule showcases a plethora of ‘foodie’ events that include complimentary wine, beer and spirits tastings, gourmet dinners, cooking classes and more. This year look for a number of restaurants featuring a special Prix Fixe wine dinner menu which will be on offer throughout the Festival.

Back by popular demand, the Key Largo Fisheries features their hugely successful ‘Lobsterfest’ and Snapper’s restaurant hosts their hilarious grape stomping contest. Key Largo Chocolates will again host a Chocolate meets Cabernet event for adults and for the younger foodies, a popular junior chocolatiers’ cooking class is to be held with the Keys’ only chocolatier. Multiple Sunday brunch opportunities are also planned along with art-inspired food and wine events.

This year the Festival thanks Tere Kelley for her stunning, original artwork for the 2019 official poster. Posters will be on sale throughout the Festival and at the Grand Tasting and can also be purchased at Key Largo Art Gallery and Sundowners restaurant with proceeds benefitting FKCC (Florida Keys Community College).

The festival’s signature outdoor “Grand Tasting,” is Saturday, Jan. 19, from 12 noon to 4pm, with a VIP hour from 11am to noon. This year the Grand Tasting returns to the beautiful oceanfront location of the Postcard Inn at Holiday Isle in Islamorada. Attendees can sample signature dishes from numerous area restaurants, complemented by an impressive selection of wines. Live music, cooking and mixology demonstrations and cocktail tastings round out the afternoon on the water, flanked by the Atlantic Ocean. It really doesn’t get any better than this!!

General admission tickets are $65 (plus tax) per person, in advance, and $75 at the gate. VIP tickets are available allowing early entry at 11 a.m. and a VIP hour until noon the cost of $90 (plus tax) includes a souvenir T-shirt, poster, tasting glass and gift bag with the Festival cookbook featuring Keys chefs’ recipes.

For a more comprehensive schedule of event times, venues, costs and menus go to www.floridakeysuncorked.com