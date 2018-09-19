Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida kicks off 2018-19 season with “Firebird” at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Each year, Arts Ballet Theatre (ABT) of Florida provides dance patrons with the highest level of classical productions and stage artistry.



To usher in its 2018-2019 season, the company presents “Program I: Firebird, Le Spectre de la Rose and Pentimento” on Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 7 at 3 p.m. at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center.

Guests attending the production are in for a treat as the company assembles to perform the legendary “Firebird,” which returns to Aventura by popular demand after being restaged by artistic director and choreographer Vladimir Issaev.



“Arts Ballet Theatre is the only company in South Florida with Firebird in its repertoire. The piece remains a favorite among our audiences because of its many fascinating elements,” said Issaev.

“The story is part of Russian folklore and the music of Stravinsky was created to tell the story of this magical bird and the love story between a prince and his princess under the spell of the evil Kashchei,” he said.

Issaev hopes to share the company’s interpretation of “Firebird” with the South Florida community once again in hopes of encouraging children to pursue opportunities in the performing arts.

“The ballet is a fairy tale with a touch of mystery, so I am sure everyone will enjoy it – especially the children. We have invited some of our ballet students to dance next to the professionals in the company, which will be led by prima ballerina Mary Carmen Catoya in the title role,” he said.

When children see characters interpreted by kids like them, Issaev says, “They will be inspired to continue attending ballets and become patrons of the arts.”

This program will also include Michel Fokine’s classic “Le Spectre de la Rose,” along with Vicente Nebrada’s “Pentimento” choreographed to excerpts of Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Four Suites for Orchestra.”



“‘Pentimento’ will enchant audiences with its color and excitement while ‘Le Spectre de la Rose,’ one of my favorite ballets from Fokine, is romantic and delicate. While both of these neoclassical works are technically demanding, our dancers are prepared for the challenge to enhance the performance. These are two pieces you cannot miss; everyone will enjoy every minute of it,” he added.

Jeff Kiltie, general manager for the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, echoes Issaev’s sentiments.

“We are thrilled to host the company’s performance season each year and audiences have been enjoying these productions since we opened in 2010,” he said.

“ABT of Florida has been in the community for decades, operating from a professional core and doing exceptional work. They are a huge asset in the community and audiences will be in for quite a special show,” he added.

Tickets for the production may be purchased from the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center box office. For information, call 305-466-8002 or visit www.aventuracenter.org. For details about Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida, www.artsballettheatre.org