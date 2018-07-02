BALEENkitchen opens in Sunny Isles 8/8/18

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A beloved Miami destination returns to Sunny Isles on August 8, 2018. Worth the decade-long wait, BALEENkitchen reintroduces itself to the city of Miami as the globally-inspired, locally-sourced dining outpost at Sole on the Ocean, a Noble House Resort.

BALEENkitchen at Sole is the third iteration of the Noble House restaurant brand; a brand known for serving up eclectic menus within impactful interiors inspired by an international sense of adventure. This journey through global cuisines was inspired by our namesake, the Baleen whale, known as the planet’s ever-moving, majestic migrator who travels through international waters feasting throughout the arctic, the tropics, and everywhere in between. BALEENkitchen brings this nomadic lifestyle to the table with a menu that celebrates the flavors of the world and design reflecting the same.

Chef Adam Votaw, celebrated for his experience at iconic restaurants such as The Dining Room at Little Palm Island, has crafted an inventive, layered menu boasting his passion for all things new. Fresh takes on dishes highlighting the land and nearby-sea are fused with exotic flavors and local produce, further paired with a robust list of craft cocktails and an extensive list of exotic takes on the classic Moscow Mule.

Guests are invited to get swept away in enchanting interiors and ocean views via floor-to-ceiling windows and outdoor dining terraces looking upon Sunny Isles stretching beaches. Global from the ground up, interior design firm Dupoux Design pulled inspiration from the nearby Caribbean islands’ elegant European identity and layered in hints of maritime influence and neo-Victorian architecture typically found dotting the eastern coastline.

BALEENkitchen – located at 17315 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Phone: (786) 923-9305

Breakfast 7am/11am/ Lunch 11am- 4pm / Dinner 6pm -10pm