BizHack Academy is partnering with Broward College to hold three Facebook advertising workshops this June in Fort Lauderdale

Facebook Audience Insights Workshop – June 6 from 7-9 pm

Facebook Audience Insights Workshop (repeat) – June 18 from 7-9 pm

Launch Your Facebook Ad in a Day Bootcamp + Results Lab – June 22 from 8 am-5 pm

This workshop series is aimed at small businesses, nonprofits, government entities, marketing agencies and startups across South Florida.

The workshop schedule:

6/6 Facebook Advertising for Businesses: A Step-by-Step Guide to Attracting Customers Online

7-9 pm on Thursday, June 6 – $20 pre-sale – Tickets here

Location: Broward College Willis Holcombe Center, 111 E. Las Olas Blvd., Room 208, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

6/18 Facebook Advertising for Businesses: A Step-by-Step Guide to Attracting Customers Online (repeat)

7-9 pm on Tuesday, June 18 – $20 pre-sale – Tickets here

Location: Broward College Willis Holcombe Center, 111 E. Las Olas Blvd., Room 208, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

6/22 Launch Your First Facebook Ad Bootcamp + Results Lab

8 am-5 pm on Saturday, June 22 – $350 pre sale (lunch included) -Tickets here

Location: Broward College Willis Holcombe Center, 111 E. Las Olas Blvd., Room 208, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Results Lab 10 days later will analyze your campaign performance and plot next steps