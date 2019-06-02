Facebook Audience Insights Workshop – June 6 from 7-9 pm
Facebook Audience Insights Workshop (repeat) – June 18 from 7-9 pm
Launch Your Facebook Ad in a Day Bootcamp + Results Lab – June 22 from 8 am-5 pm
This workshop series is aimed at small businesses, nonprofits, government entities, marketing agencies and startups across South Florida.
The workshop schedule:
6/6 Facebook Advertising for Businesses: A Step-by-Step Guide to Attracting Customers Online
- 7-9 pm on Thursday, June 6 – $20 pre-sale – Tickets here
- Location: Broward College Willis Holcombe Center, 111 E. Las Olas Blvd., Room 208, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
6/18 Facebook Advertising for Businesses: A Step-by-Step Guide to Attracting Customers Online (repeat)
- 7-9 pm on Tuesday, June 18 – $20 pre-sale – Tickets here
- Location: Broward College Willis Holcombe Center, 111 E. Las Olas Blvd., Room 208, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
6/22 Launch Your First Facebook Ad Bootcamp + Results Lab
- 8 am-5 pm on Saturday, June 22 – $350 pre sale (lunch included) -Tickets here
- Location: Broward College Willis Holcombe Center, 111 E. Las Olas Blvd., Room 208, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
- Results Lab 10 days later will analyze your campaign performance and plot next steps
Be the first to comment on "BizHack Academy is partnering with Broward College to hold three Facebook advertising workshops this June in Fort Lauderdale"