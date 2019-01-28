Brain Health is the New Physical Fitness

Or so it would seem. As the conversation shifts to more recent memories, she struggles to remember the names of your kids, and your brother’s name,too. After a short while, she doesn’t even remember who you are and suddenly she wants to be alone. The moment is lost – quite literally.

For many people, this is an everyday occurrence when dealing with a loved one suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, or other forms of severe cognitive decline. As the disease progresses, those moments of lucidity become rarer, until eventually the person in front of you is only “there” physically. What’s surprising is, this scenario is not limited to just white-haired octogenarians in the twilight of their lives. That’s because, even middle-aged adults are susceptible to developing Alzheimer’s. Moreover, research is now suggesting that environmental factors such as mold from water-damaged buildings and toxic algae are contributing factors in the earlier onset of brain-health issues. This is especially relevant in South Florida with its large population of seniors, frequent hurricanes, and the recent toxic algae crisis. But thanks to Rezilir Health, hope is happening. Under the guidance of Co-Founders Dr. Craig Tanio MD, FACP, and Tammy Motola RN, PhD, the dedicated staff at their highly advanced clinical practice in Hollywood, Fla., is working with patients to stem the tide of cognitive decline.

ROOT OF THE PROBLEM

While there is no known cure for Alzheimer’s, there are ways to slow it down – if caught early enough – and to reverse some of the effects. At Rezilir Health, they believe that the key to reversing cognitive decline is getting to the root of the problem and changing the mindset on brain health and some of the stigma associated with declining brain function. The biggest mindset change is to start treating the brain like any other muscle in your body. The brain needs exercise to keep it sharp, and upon the first sign of any problems, we need to be ready to act. Dr.Tanio, who is also CEO of Rezilir Health, believes a shift in how we view our brain is necessary.“Brain health is the new physical fitness,” he says, emphasizing the importance of getting your brain checked at age 50. “It is understood that a man should begin to get his colon checked regularly, starting at around 50, so why shouldn’t the brain be treated the same way?”