Comments on developing West Side of Collins

13 comments on “Residents Scorch Mayor Scholl’s Plan to Cram 9000 Residential Units Into the Town Center District of Sunny Isles Beach”:

L Sternau | July 24, 2019, at 7:37 am: “Changing the zoning of the west side of Collins Avenue would be the end of Sunny Isles Beach having any hope to retain its value as a livable tropical paradise and become a “Condo Canyon”. Mayor Scholl, be true to your promise!”

Amada Perez | July 24, 2019 at 8:29 am: “That Scholl is SO CORRUPT!!”

Edward Berdichevsky | July 24, 2019 at 8:52 am: “Been there for 20 years – it is definitely out of control. Human greed knows no equals.”

Elvis Cruz | July 24, 2019, at 8:52 am: “Sunny Isles residents should immediately examine their city charter for the procedures on recalling elected officials, then form a working committee or PAC to do so. Identify good-hearted, sincere, public-spirited citizens to replace those to be recalled. Scheduling the City Commission meeting for late July, filtering out the opposition from the meeting, and deferring a bad proposal to keep it alive are all classic signs of a money-motivated manipulation. One can only imagine what is happening behind the scenes. Like Deep Throat said, “Follow the money.”

Miro Rodriguez | July 24, 2019, at 9:55 am: “This was a very informative article and as a resident of Sunny Isles Beach, I am very interested in this matter. I would like to get involved.”

FRED FUCHS | July 24, 2019, at 12:04 pm: “I am not a resident, but I am there a good deal of time!! This plan makes no regard for the quality of life for residents. This “dense concrete jungle “ has already changed the openness of Sunny Isles Beach of years ago when the east side of Collins was all motels. The congestions are mind-boggling.”

Jeremy Sokol | July 24, 2019, at 4:50 pm: “Maybe…hmmm, someone needs to look at WHO is behind the project? Or, as we used to say in the Treasury Department…”Follow the money!” Who, or what source is the money coming from? US, or further east, to Northern Europe? Hmmmmm.”

Martha | July 24, 2019, at 9:47 pm: “Corruption as its best…MONEY TALKS and Mayor Scholl listens.”

H. Arbid | July 24, 2019 at 10:17 pm: “As a Sunny Isles resident for the past 7 years, I’m interested in this matter. The Infinity project would be the WORST!! Idea for our already over the constructed city. Shame on any mayor that would agree with this kinda project ever.”

Robert Kurtzer | July 25, 2019, at 7:15 pm: “Mayor Bud “Lite” Scholl is digging his own political grave by not being forthcoming regarding the Infinity project. I have lived in Sunny Isles for the past 15 years and have never heard a word about the Infinity Project until Raanan Katz sent out a letter to the residents. Shame on our small city government for trying to hide a huge project in the works knowing that the residents would not be in favor. The old expression “what they don’t know won’t hurt them” didn’t work this time. The only ones hurt should be the commissioners who vote in favor of changing the City Plan. The residents of Sunny Isles Beach will be the first to let them know.”

MARTHA BONILLA | July 25, 2019 at 11:41 pm: “No podemos permitir,que nuestro centro comercial,donde tenemos esparcimiento,sea convertido en más aptos y hotel,habrá más caos vehicular,por llenar los bolsillos del alcalde y su gente.”

Mily Moreno | July 26, 2019, at 2:06 am: “I been living in sunny isles 15 years. Business slowed down because it’s not as many people as it used to be. It used to be lots of Europeans walking back an forth. Not enough people visit the business in sunny isles. I feel there should be more use of the extra land that is not occupied with more business and condominiums for the economy of sunny isles. I agree with new projects, it’s not enough entertainment and people like it used too not enough people we need more businesses and consumers to stay inside the island and not commute. Outside but by walking that’s why new projects are good for the economy we have an empty summer anyways which businesses are suffering too”

Barry | July 26, 2019, at 6:07 pm: “My family has been living in sunny isles since it’s inception. My grandfather and David Samson pioneered this city with the intention of making at livable and accessible to the community. Mayor Scholl is no David Samson and I am shocked to see he was re-elected without and opposition. As a lifelong resident, I will fight against this political corruption. My grandfather and David Samson are rolling in their graves. It’s time to clean sunny isles of this oligarch corruption. Put an end to Scholl and his corrupt commissioners.”

53 comments on : “ Residents, property owners say City Commission plan is a ‘deathblow’ ”

Steven Bandklayder | July 10, 2019 at 4:27 pm

“Why not name the developer?

J. Sanchez | July 12, 2019 at 11:29 am

“Who is the developer???? Give you a hint, has been purchased a lot of property on the beach side since 1999 ( I sold my unit at what it’s now The Porch). There is an Ave near Navarro in honor to the family name. He is a partner with Trump. Any questions?”

Sheila Pirrone | July 10, 2019 at 7:07 pm

“Has Mayor Scholl explained the flip-flop on his campaign promises?”

Louis Levine | July 10, 2019 at 7:12 pm

“The traffic congestion on Collins is near insane. Walking on the sidewalk along Collins is a heart stopping experience. Adding more cars only increases the likelihood of pedestrian deaths.Collins was not designed for this type of volume … people vs cars”

Raphael Assouline | July 10, 2019 at 7:21 pm

“I agree with you 100%. Like you said, Sunny Isle Beach is already overpopulated,if the City plan will be approved, then it will be almost impossible to find a parking space and also to drive via Collins ave. This Avenue is already packed WITHOUT the new City plan. We know that City mayor care only about tax money and not about Sunny Isles Beach resident. I moved to Sunny Isles Beach in 2004 from Miami Beach because of the heavy traffic there. Back then My family and I were so happy because of the beauty of Sunny Isles, but unfortunately, since then the City approved any greedy developer to build more and more high rise building, and soon what the only view that the resident will have is the balcony or a window of the next building. This’ distressful and no right. I’m ready to help any way in order to STOP the City mayor madness plan!”

John DesJardins | July 10, 2019 at 7:55 pm

“If this gets built, and I earnestly hope it won’t, the next big development on the west side of Collins will be on the closed Epicure property including the huge parking lot behind it. Why is this proposed project being done? Who profits from this density overkill? It takes 10 minutes to drive 1/4 mile on Collins now. Another Hallandale? No!”

Lisa Gray | July 10, 2019 at 7:57 pm

“The mayor and his cronies are corrupt and obviously on the

Take to allow the massive over development of sunny isles

In their zeal to rake in tax dollars and construction permits $

It now takes me as long as 20 minutes to travel

Collins ave from 172 street to golden beach

The massive buildings on the east side of Collins

Block out the sun on the beach by 1 pm

I bought here twenty yeRs ago when SIB was charmingly

Known as motel row!

It’s gotten disgustingly overdeveloped

Mayor Scholl should drive up Collins ave at night to see

The dark canyon he has allowed to be constructed

I wish someone could examine his finances

To see how much wealth he has accumulated

While in office”

Lisa Ann Gray | July 12, 2019 at 1:29 pm | Reply

“Please note this Lisa Gray is not the Lisa Gray from Porto Bellagio. The comments from this person do not reflect the opinions of Lisa Gray or Porto Bellagio.”

NoMayor | July 10, 2019 at 8:55 pm

“Mayor School is the name of the developer.”

Max Stapler | July 10, 2019 at 11:39 pm

“Do you think that the mayor and the some of the commissioners are on the take?”

ALEXIS HERNANDEZ | July 12, 2019 at 9:37 am

“That is a given. Of course they are on the take. once they get their money and leave the office, they will move somewhere else to enjoy their millions”

Angel | July 13, 2019 at 4:37 am

“Sunny isles is over developed at this time.

We don’t need any more schools we don’t need anything else we need to leave that way it is.”

Eddie | July 17, 2019 at 10:46 am

“Its life people everybody wants to live in south florida the whole world wants to be here like you”

Antoinette B. Fischer | July 11, 2019 at 1:20 am

“Yes, why not? Mr. Miller, is the name of the developer a secret that the applicant is keeping from the public? If so, there may well be an ethical issue or something unsavory about the developer. I know of just such a situation in my city of South Miami. The situation is all documented by public record.

If anyone is interested in the name of the developer they should call the City of Sunny Isles Beach City Hall and ask for the Planning and Zoning Dept.. The Planning Director should be able to tell you the name of the developer. You may get the same answer that was given in City of South Miami. We were told that the applicant will not disclose that information. This pertains to a particular application. There are some glaring irregularities involved. Maybe a similar situation exists in Sunny Isles Beach. Residents should go over the application(s) line by line with a fine tooth comb. The more you look, the more you see. These documents are available via a request for public information. Do it!”

Max Stapler | July 11, 2019 at 8:22 am

“I am on vacation in the summer out of state. I am a sunny isles resident at Winston towers. Is there any way I can protest without being physically present? I wonder if the commissioners are receiving any kind of compensation for this ruling.”

Linda | July 11, 2019 at 9:53 am

“We are Canadian residents of Sunny Isles. We bought a condo many years ago in Sunny Isles because of the quality of life. This construction project is indeed awful! Already the traffic is dense … we can not still push the sea to expand the Collins. Curiously, we noticed that several decisions are taken in the summer. So as owners we can not participate in City Council. finally we support you Mr. Katz”

Brenda Zamorski | July 11, 2019 at 1:15 pm

“Yes please stall or delay this overcrowding of beautiful Sunny Isle beach area.”

Gloria Briel-Ardis | July 11, 2019 at 2:46 pm

“My parents are owners and residents before Sunny Isles existed. My husband and I are new residents and recent owners. I am horrified of the impact another 1000 residential unit/6000 unit hotel will have on the Sunny Isles Beach residents’ quality of life. It is shameful and appalling that an elected official would consider voting for such a subversive undertaking by developers over the needs of residents. Such a development will create not only much more traffic congestion, but more importantly a need for more classrooms, more police and more firefighters. We are hopeful that the vote on July 18th will be in favor of the residents of Sunny Isles Beach and not the pockets of the developers.”

Nancy Jones | July 11, 2019 at 3:08 pm

“As a homeowner this is an insane project, with the destruction of a beautiful community.”

Osviel Cabrera | July 11, 2019 at 3:20 pm

“We don’t need more traffic in the area. I have been living in sunny isles almost 19 years and 16 as an owner. My family and my daughters are growing here and we were very happy until this massive wall have been built in the offshore

Now the plan is to do the west section

Please vote NO to this plan

Please respect the resident and our thoughts”

Al | July 11, 2019 at 3:29 pm

“I moved to Sunny Isles Beach in 1999 when it was still mostly Motel row. In 2005 after Hurricane Wilma came through the city bought the land where the new school and Pelican Park are now. My condo is just a few blocks south of where the school is located.It has caused nothing but chaos with the traffic the unruly children that have no respect for the elderly. The children hog the sidewalks and walk into people Believing the sidewalk belongs to just them. In the past I’ve been hit by bicycles, scooters and skateboards. I am not a fan of our Mayor. Several years ago I complained to him about the signs on A1A prohibiting Skateboards, scooters and rollerblades on A1A sidewalk. His answer to me was “he thought it should be allowed and was totally against the signs that are still posted.” Since then I’ve lost all respect for him. It’s only a matter of time before a senior or anyone gets hit or pushed into traffic. I say no to overcrowding our beautiful city. It’s time to elect new people to run our city government.”

Pedro and Cary Marino | July 11, 2019 at 3:35 pm

“We are California residents of Sunny Isles, we bought a condo 22 years ago here in Sunny Isles. In 1996 was a quiet and nice place to vacation and retire. This project is awful. Actually, the traffic is terrible at any time, worse than here in San Francisco. As owners we can not participate in City Council meeting next week (we are here in California) but we SUPPORT YOU Mr. Raanan Katz.”

Antoinette B. Fischer | July 11, 2019 at 4:21 pm

“Max. and everyone else who can’t be there, you can and should write a strongly worded email and send to the entire Commission/Council.Ask that your email be read at the next meeting when the Commission / Council will be considering this item for an approval.Ask that your email be entered into the record in case anyone wants a copy of it. Maybe you can call members of the City Commission and let them know your position days before the meeting. All the rest of you who are in town should show up, pack the Chamber and speak at the hearing. Use your voice! If the Commission ignores you and still approves, chances are there is corruption involved. You can band together and hire a good land use attorney to appeal the decision. It’s really horrible that some of our electeds turn against their own constituents and vote for gross overdevelopment when there is no concurrency to support more density. This definitely gives the appearance of corruption. The entire Southeast region is overpopulated and overdeveloped. Older property can be redeveloped in a beautiful way, with beautiful architecture and done within code. Those who ask for a different zoning category and major variances are looking for density that doesn’t fit within the surrounding area and this is all about maximizing profits with no regard to residents’ concerns and lack of concurrency.”

Brenda Reubeni | July 11, 2019 at 8:56 pm

“We are Canadian and bought our condo in 2010. We absolutely fell in love with Sunny Isles and enjoy our time there as do our children and grandchildren. All the recent developments have increased the traffic and density but we still enjoy our times when we come. All the wonderful parks and shopping centers add to the charm that we love. Please no more developments to add more noise, traffic and people. We are a small community and lets keep it simple and pleasant. SAY NO TO FUTURE OVERKILL DEVELOPMENTS.”

Chris Altizer | July 11, 2019 at 9:59 pm

“If you can’t make the meeting, email every one of the commissioners! https://www.sibfl.net/city-hall/commissioners/.”

Elizabeth | July 12, 2019 at 6:40 am

“20 years ago Sunny Isles was a Paradiso, now is a traffic chaos, our beaches are dirty and the tourists are noisy; we still live in a privileged place but please stop with constructions, enough is enough”

Nelson Pazmino | July 12, 2019 at 7:40 am

“It is a shame that the people who are supposed to care the most about about que quality of life of the residents of Sunny Isles, are pushing to destroy it.”

Ron | July 12, 2019 at 7:42 am

“Who is your city manager and who is the city Atty they guide the mayor and commissioners helping navigate the laws That who you need to focus on! The mayor and commissioners can be voted out of office but it’s more difficult to get the manager and city Atty out and to follow the citizens request!”

Gary Giallombardo | July 12, 2019 at 7:50 am

“Obviously, Mayor “Bud” and the Commissioners have sold out the wonderful residents of Sunny Isles Beach. This is nothing new, especially with termed politicians. I moved here from New York to escape the overwhelming crowds and slowly but surely our city has been developing more and more. The proposed plan will crush the quality of life currently enjoyed. Along with public outrage we need to collectively hire attorneys and bring this into the courts. Hopefully, “ the developers “ will disappear along with Mayor Bud and the Commissioners..”

Michael | July 12, 2019 at 7:55 am

“I am a miami beach resident 41st live in a building built in 1969 .We are trying to do major plumbing project it’s been over a year to do legal way with permits.I get the feeling ,city gov ,county gov is either over regulated or corrupt. Yes one thing for sure growth should be regulated .miami beach & sunny isle share a common evil, unhealthy growth.”

sunny | July 12, 2019 at 8:23 am

“it’s too late already, now your waking up!? “sunny” isle is gone its not Sunny anymore”

Scott Jahrmarkt | July 12, 2019 at 8:26 am

“Miami is a broken city. from downtown Brickell to the Dade/Broward border, from East to West. Sunny Isles was destroyed long ago. Great place for the uber wealthy who want to jet in and spend their weekend in luxury, then leave. Run away, run far away.”

Lloyd Bennett | July 12, 2019 at 9:07 am

“We cannot permit added density to an already terribly congested area. As. Longtime resident of SIB , since 1993, I have seen A1A become a horribly congested stream of non stop traffic. Trying to travel North on Collins from the Southern boundary of SIB is nearly impossible on most days. When school is open just try driving during the beginning and end of the school day. How do we stop this encroachment on our lifestyle in Florida’s Riviera?”

FELIX KIZHNER | July 12, 2019 at 9:21 am

“This is exactly the reason why I ran for a commissioner seat and lost to a powerful political machine headed by city mayor. I did not take any money from developers and would never let this type of project happen. I wonder if the same people trying to get permission to build on the west side, were donors to my opponents political campaign, and other commissioners. Please come July 18th to city hall commissioners meeting to voice your opinion.”

PK | July 12, 2019 at 9:22 am

“So, the politicians must be running out of money to dole out to their entrepreneurial donors that lobby heavy for municipal contracts. They need the tax dollars off these projects so they have your money to give away. Stand strong. Public Enemy number 1 for years in South Florida has been every Builders Association and every developer.”

Pey Haggmmond | July 12, 2019 at 9:53 am

“Sunny Isles Beach is overpopulated. A moratorium needs to be placed on all buildings in this city. Who is it benefiting, certainly not the residents. Hard to believe they permitted a building to be built on a very small piece of land on the corner of Collins and 163. To get from the bridge to Collins Ave can take up to an hour!! This building will make it much worse.

HOW can the residents stop this insanity?”

Steve Zarzecki | July 12, 2019 at 10:42 am

“The massive overdevelopment of Florida, and the horrendous traffic problems that it causes are facilitated by corruption of the Florida Department of Transportation and the Miami-Dade County Department of Public Works and Transportation.

These government agencies, staffed by bureaucrats appointed by elected officials that receive millions of dollars from developers and lobbyists in the form of campaign contributions, have mandated an inaccurate and dishonest method for determining traffic “level of service” in traffic impact studies required for approval of permits for development in Florida.

Instead of the honest and accurate method based on average travel speed (look at the maps app on your iPhone), these agencies require the use of a count method based on “service volume tables”. These tables equate level of service to the number of vehicles passing a point in a given time: the lower the count, the better the level of service.

However, as congestion increases and traffic slows to a crawl, the count decreases, resulting in a fraudulent acceptable measure of level service. This creates a huge financial benefit for the developers at the expense of the public’s quality of life.

This corruption is not limited to these agencies. Professional traffic engineers routinely sign off on these fraudulent studies because they know that if they object, they will be blacklisted. The State Board of Professional Regulation routinely ignores these blatant breaches of professional ethics, because they are appointed by these same politicians that are supported by the developers and lobbyists.

These assaults our quality of life will not end until honesty and accuracy replace dishonesty and fraud in government.”

Nelson | July 12, 2019 at 12:38 pm

“Agree 100% , should never be approved.”

Marie | July 12, 2019 at 10:43 am

“Interesting that Sunny Isles and the City of South Miami have termed out mayors that are making massive efforts for overdevelopment. Both of these areas are unique but will lose that, along with the quality of life that people invested their hard earned money in. Politicians that use their office for personal gain and hidden agendas forgot about WE THE PEOPLE. Hopefully the voices of those that live in Sunny Isles will prevail, South Miami is a lost cause.”

Erica C | July 12, 2019 at 12:28 pm

“The developer is GPI Real Estate Group. Developers of Muse and Echo Aventura, among others.”

Jaime | July 12, 2019 at 12:55 pm

“Good work by RK! It sends a signal that sometimes it’s not about the money.”

margo | July 12, 2019 at 12:59 pm

“developers are ruining miami and surrounding areas. they have taken to building on farmland now in the redlands since the commissioners moved the boundary lines for them. the commissioners who vote yes them them have to go.”

Lily Ackerman | July 12, 2019 at 3:42 pm

“I agree with you 100%. Sunny Isles Beach is already overpopulated,and if the City plan will be approved, it will be almost impossible to drive via Collins ave. City mayor care only about tax money and not about Sunny Isles Beach resident. I am a resident of Sunny Isles Beach from 2009. We were so happy to see the ocean view, but unfortunately, now we can see only high rise building. This is distressful and no right. When we bought our apartments, view was included in the price and amount of Taxes was almost reasonable. I’m ready to help any way in order to STOP the City mayor madness plan!”

Antoinette B. Fischer | July 12, 2019 at 6:06 pm

“Steve Zarzecki, you are a good and honest man, and I agree with you 200%. I have been saying the same things as a concerned, involved and active citizens in South Miami. In addition to your factual statements I have to add another problem that is an important part of the equation. The role of the County’s Water and Sewer Agency in approving of these applications must not be overlooked. Our source of freshwater is limited and can’t support unlimited population growth that we are witnessing. As for sewage, this is a horrendous situation. I could write an article on all the unsolved problems and poor criteria used by WASA to continually approve of applications that burden a perpetually overburdened system which pumps over 300 million gallons of primitive treated sewage water into the ocean on a daily basis.

As for Marie,she makes a great point. Why is it that 2 mayors who are now termed out are pushing, promoting, and advocating from the dais, for gross overdevelopment at the tail end of their last term? Why would a mayor use his office to promote an agenda that is out of control and support projects that go way beyond the parameters of our Land Development Code?

A mayor who acts highly offended when allegations of corruption are made by observant residents should take a look in the mirror and face the fact that his own actions have created the appearance of corruption. Furthermore, overdevelopment is certainly not “green”. Spurious statements that claim increased density in a stressed and overpopulated area is “green” are made to mislead people who don’t have the facts.”

Bill Edwards | July 12, 2019 at 8:51 pm

“The same problem exists in the City of South Miami. Just follow the campaign contributions and PACs. The developers which pour money to their preferred candidates will dictate what they want to the corrupt politicians once elected. The corrupt politicians even have the nerve to say they are “pro-environment” and “green” while concrete, density and traffic increases. .”

Nelson Pazmino | July 13, 2019 at 11:15 am

“The time has arrived when we MUST stop these corrupt politicians and their practices once and for all.”

CHARLES MENDOLA | July 12, 2019 at 10:08 pm

“IT WOULD BE HARD TO BELIEVE THAT ANY OF THESE CITY OFFICIALS LIVE IN SUNNY ISLES AND WOULD APPROVE THIS.THIS IS ALL ABOUT GREED.WHAT NO ONE HAS MENTIONED IS THAT, THE PROPERTY VALUES HAVE ALREADY BEEN FALLEN.THIS IS A THROWBACK TO THE 70,S.ANYONE IN THERE RIGHT MIND WOULD NEVER BUY INTO THIS DISASTER. EVEN A BLIND MAN CAN SEE AND FEEL THAT THIS WRONG.IF YOU THINK THAT A BAD FISH SMELLS,THIS IS WORST.ALL OF YOU CITY OFFICIALS WHO APPROVE THIS SHOULD ALL ROT IN HELL FOR EVEN THINKING ABOUT THIS.WHY WOULD YOU EVEN WANT TO BE PART OF THIS.DO ME A FAVOR AND TAKE A LOOK AT YOURSELF IN A MIRROR AND TELL ME IF YOU LIKE WHAT YOU SEE.BECAUSE WE THE PEOPLE DON’T LIKE WHAT WE SEE.YOU HAVE DESTROYED A BEAUTIFUL CITY ALREADY AND YOU LEFT US WITHOUT THE SUN,OCEAN AND FRESH AIR.TAKE OUR SOULS WHILE YOUR AT IT.THE PAYBACK IS A BITCH, TRAITORS.”

Antoinette B. Fischer | July 13, 2019 at 3:57 pm

“Re. Ron’s comments:

The appointment of City Manager and City Attorney is done by a vote of the entire Commission and these positions are very political. If they don’t work at the behest of a manipulative and cunning elected official(s), their contracts may not be renewed. Those individuals answer to the Commission, and not to the taxpayers, who pay the huge salaries and benefits packages that influence those individuals to jump in the direction that electeds want them to jump. You must always hold your electeds responsible when City Manager and/or Atty work against the will and best interest of the taxpayers. Some are highly paid henchmen for electeds. If they are working to add unwanted density to your city, look to your electeds and look at the length and breadth of those contracts.

There was a “workshop” last Tuesday to consider many changes in the draft of our City Atty’s proposed contract. You can access the City of South Miami website if you want to and read the proposed contract with all the changes desired by the mayor, Philip Stoddard. You can also watch the video of the workshop. It’s a real eye opener for those who don’t pay attention to the workings of city government. You will learn the truth about various electeds if you watch and listen carefully to all comments at government meetings. Some are very disingenuous. This is for citizens who really want to know the truth about their electeds.

If you have trouble navigating the website, call our City Clerk 305-663-6340. It will be challenging if you don’t have experience in this area.”

Oksana Piaseckyj | July 15, 2019 at 8:33 am

“Mr Miller, Thank you for bringing this outrageous, unethical and stupid proposal to light! As a resident for 20 years, I have witnessed different administrations who cared about this town. I knew from the get go that Mayor Scholl would be a disaster! I was out of town at the last meeting, and definitely will be at the July 18th. This cannot proceed!”

Simon | July 15, 2019 at 1:44 pm

“Russian community should be notified about the 7/18 meeting.A lot of people do not speak English and are not comfortable with social media. Invitations in Russian in many Russian businesses in SIB would be welcome.”

Mich | July 17, 2019 at 11:52 am

“Get united and get representation. See if a lawyer will assist you in this cause right away.”

Millie Troll | July 18, 2019 at 12:50 pm

“We do not need an additional 7000 development. Every single small motel on the beach side of Collins has been bought by developers and high rise buildings built. Traffic is so congested; from 174th t can take more than 15 min to reach Sunny Isles Beach Blvd. Stop the building.”