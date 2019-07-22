Commissioner Anabelle Lima-taub, the City of Hallandale Beach, and the Village of Gulfstream Park Present the Inaugural Plant-based Festival on July 28, 2019

In a February Commission Meeting, Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub voiced a desire for Hallandale Beach to co-sponsor a Plant-Based Festival with Gulfstream Village. On July 28, 2019, that desire will become a reality. The Inaugural Plant-Based Festival will be held at Gulfstream Park Village from 11 am to 3:30 pm.

Dozens of vendors promoting plant-based/vegan food, cruelty-free body products and clothing, environmentally-friendly products, and wellness will line Champions Plaza. Speakers including Aventura Hospital’s Nutrition and Diabetes Educator Michelle Larea and Commissioner Lima-Taub will be introducing the event and discussing why plant-based diets and lifestyles are positive for human health and the Earth. Alex Schreer of the Village at Gulfstream Park notes, “we recognize the need for an event here in South Florida that accepts all lifestyles and makes them feel welcome. We encourage the public to come in and enjoy a day of educational opportunities and plant-based cuisine in a non-judgmental, empowering environment. We are thrilled to partner with the City of Hallandale Beach and Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub to bring this event to Champions Plaza.” Commissioner Lima-Taub mentioned, “there is no better time for people to start exploring and adopting a plant-based lifestyle than right now.”

The Plant-Based Festival is a free and family-friendly event. Music, kids’ activities, and giveaways will all be available. The City encourages attendees to come ready for fun, but also ready to eat by bringing their own reusable water bottle, cup, or cutlery to cut down on waste. Alternatives will be available, but every little bit helps! Inspired by the City’s Plastic Straw Ban, Gulfstream Village will be giving away stainless-steel reusable straws to the first 300 attendees.