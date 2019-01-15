Commissioner Sally A. Heyman announces 2019 cycle of Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program

Small businesses may be eligible to receive up to $5,000

Small business owners in Miami-Dade’s District 4 are invited to apply for Commissioner Sally Heyman’s Annual Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program. Applicants may be eligible to receive up to $5,000, depending on the number of applicants, which can be used for purchasing equipment, supplies, inventory, commercial liability insurance, security systems, advertising and marketing and making minor renovations. Applications will be accepted February 4 through February 22, 2019.

Business owners interested in applying for the 2019 District 4 Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program must meet the following criteria:

existed for at least two year(s)

has not been awarded this grant three or more times

employ no more than seven employees

currently not in default or non-compliance with any County loan or grant program

is not affiliated with a national chain

does not own more than two businesses

does not engage in illegal activity at the stated business location

Applications must be received no later than 12 noon on Feb. 22, 2019 or they will not be accepted. Completed original applications can be mailed or hand delivered to:

Commissioner Sally A. Heyman, District 4 Office

1100 NE 163rd Street, #303

North Miami Beach, FL 33162

Only one application per business will be accepted. Non-profit agencies are not eligible for funding. Home-based businesses are welcome to apply. Businesses that received funding less than three times in the past can apply. Applications must be typed or printed. Illegible, incomplete, faxed or scanned applications will be disqualified. Guidelines for the Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program require that each approved recipient attend a mandatory business training workshop to be scheduled at a later date.

To see if your business is located within District 4 or for more information, call (305) 787-5999. Applications are available at www.miamidade.gov/district04.