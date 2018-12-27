Creating Hope: Niurys’ Story

My name is Niurys Santana and I had the gastric sleeve procedure. I would recommend this surgery to anyone. Today, I feel so happy. All went perfect. I have lost almost 100 lbs. in just one year. Today, I feel like I was just 15-years-old again.

My primary care physician recommended Dr. Andrade. I had several health problems including high blood sugar. I had problems with my liver and other body health issues. I recommend Dr. Andrade to anyone who wants this surgery because Dr. Andrade is a great physician.

Dr. Andrade speaks to his patients with sincerity and will tell you the truth. He will tell you if you truly need bariatric surgery. I needed the surgery because my blood sugar level was very high. Dr. Andrade performed the gastric sleeve procedure on me along with surgery on my gallbladder at the same time.

The process was fast. Recuperation after my surgery was perfect, fast and I felt no pain. If you follow what Dr. Andrade recommends you will be a new person. I tell you from my heart, this surgery is real easy especially if you do the recommended exercises and follow the instructions of the nutritionist and Dr. Andrade. I recommend this surgery for anyone who needs it and it is nothing out of this world.

It was a fast process for me, a process that in less than one year I have seen a change in my body. My life has changed. I have to have a positive attitude. If you really want this surgery you can do it. It was a perfect surgery for me.

My gallbladder was not functioning well. I was not feeling well, suffering with stomach aches, very bad migraine headaches, problems that I no longer have. Today, I feel liberated from all the health issues I had. This surgery was the best thing to ever happen to me!

I have so much more energy than I did before the surgery. Before, I felt so tired and had pain all over my body. I had no motivation. Now I feel like I want to live more! I am a new person. I am a new Niurys. I am happy and I recommend the gastric sleeve surgery. It was the best thing that could happen to me.