Don’t Miss: Pegasus Returns to Gulfstream, KISS Country Chili Cook-Off, Design on a Dime

If you fancy horse racing, Country Music, chili, interior design, or all of the above, be sure to check out these terrific events. Each one is unique in scope but all are equally fascinating.

Pegasus Returns to Gulfstream Park

North America’s Richest Thoroughbred Race returns to Gulfstream Park with the $16 million purse 2019 Pegasus World Cup Championship Series on January 26th. A highlight of race day offerings will be Groot Hospitality’s exclusive Swan & Bar Bevy pop up in the newly renovated Flamingo Room at Gulfstream Park featuring a lavish food and beverage celebration with all the hotspot’s favorite dishes.

For those looking for a party, The Stronach Group will team up with Groot Hospitality’s LIV for the second year to offer the highly anticipated return of the trackside club known as the Pegasus LIV Stretch Village (formerly the Pegasus LIV Boardwalk). This area will feature race day entertainment, celebrities, VIP hospitality, eclectic programming and post-race A-list performances by award-winning rapper Snoop Dogg and Mark Ronson, the award-winning DJ & Producer who most recently won a Golden Globe for Best Original Song.. The Pegasus LIV Stretch Village will showcase a restaurant row offering bites by Komodo, Swan, Bar Bevy and other local eateries. Tickets to Pegasus LIV Stretch Village are priced at $75 and can be purchased here: www.pegasusworldcup.com.

Kiss Country Chili Cook-off

Our favorite Country Music radio station, 99.9 Kiss Country hosts our favorite Country Music festival this Saturday, January 26, 2019.

Head to the 34th Annual 99.9 KISS Country Chili Cook-off at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines for an awesome concert series and sample some of the top chili recipes in town. The concerts start at around 10 a.m.

Acts include Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, Rodney Atkins, Locash, Tyler Rich, and Runaway June.

There will be food and drinks for sale. No cans, coolers, bottles, video cameras, flags/flagpoles, weapons, umbrellas, backpacks, or pets allowed.

Visit WKIS.com for details and ticket information.

Design on a Dime

Housing Works’ Design on a Dime will return to Miami for a star-studded benefit February 1st through 3rd. Design on a Dime brings together the world’s most celebrated interior designers, influential tastemakers and celebrities to raise funds for Housing Works’ national campaign to end the AIDS epidemic.

For the fourth year in a row, participating designers will create one-of-a-kind room vignettes with new furniture, art and home décor merchandise, which is donated directly from top brands and then sold for up to 80% off retail. All event proceeds fund Housing Works’ “AIDS-FREE USA 2025” campaign.

Hosted by Founding Chair James Huniford, the three-day interior design benefit and sale will include: “Chairman’s Dinner” on Friday, February 1st, at 8 p.m., at the Moore Building’s private rooftop garden; Opening Night Reception “VIP Preview” on Saturday, February 2nd, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; “General Admission and Sale” on Saturday, February 2nd, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., where ticket holders can shop the home décor and art curated by participating designers; and the “Public Sale” on Sunday, February 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For tickets to Design on a Dime, please visit http://doadmia2019.splashthat.com/DanaAgency.