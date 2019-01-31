Drive Sober, Keep Penalties Off the Roadway During Super Bowl Weekend

Millions of Americans will be huddled around their televisions for the big game this weekend, but it’s before and after Super Bowl watch parties that can be dangerous and deadly for motorists. To promote safe driving and encourage motorists to plan ahead for getting home safely during the Super Bowl weekend, AAA and Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser) are offering their free Tow to Go program.

“The Super Bowl often means good times shared with friends and family, but it’s also a weekend where drivers may get behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol,” said Amy Stracke, managing director of traffic safety advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and executive director of the Auto Club Group Traffic Safety Foundation. “Tow to Go aims to provide alternative transportation options, so we can keep motorists safe and impaired drivers off the roadways.”

In 2017, 10,874 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes, accounting for 29 percent of all crash fatalities, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Super Bowl weekend is a popular time for celebrations that involve alcohol, increasing the risk that motorists will try to drive while impaired.

Tow to Go, which is offered during major celebratory holidays throughout the year, has safely removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers since 1998. Now in its 21st year, Tow to Go provides a confidential ride to a safe location and is free for AAA members and non-members.

“Tow to Go is an effective way to promote the use of designated drivers and help prevent impaired driving,” said Adam Warrington, vice president of social responsibility for Anheuser-Busch. “We are proud to partner with AAA and their roadside assistance drivers to help keep our roadways safe.”

Tow to Go is available Friday, Feb. 1, through 6 a.m. Monday morning, Feb. 4, in the following areas: