Elaine Bloom Named 2018 Arthur H. Harris Government Services Award Recipient

Plaza Health Network President and CEO Honored by Florida Health Care Association for Resident/Caregiver Advocacy Efforts

The Honorable Elaine Bloom, Plaza Health Network president and CEO and former Florida State Representative, was recently honored by the Florida Health Care Association (FHCA) with the 2018 Arthur H. Harris Government Services Award for her contributions to long-term care.

Bloom accepted the prestigious award in front of over 800 long-term care professionals gathered on July 17 during the FHCA 2018 Annual Conference at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. The award is the highest honor a legislative official can receive in Florida’s long-term care profession.

“We’re proud to recognize Elaine for her dedication to our profession and the people we serve,” said Kristen Knapp, Director of Communications for the Florida Health Care Association. “When she left office, her passion for advocating for the elderly did not stop as she continues to be a voice for providers and residents both locally and in Tallahassee.”

The Arthur H. Harris Government Services Award is given to annually to an FHCA member for his or her dedication to the Association’s state and federal legislative efforts which result in positive outcomes for long term care residents and caregivers. A longtime politician and advocate, Bloom has testified on behalf of FHCA and the long-term care profession numerous times before the state Legislature. The late Arthur H. Harris was FHCA President from 1975-76 and was known for his steadfast advocacy for important long-term care issues, including resident care, adequate reimbursement and a fair and balanced regulatory system.

“Elaine Bloom has a longstanding commitment to providing high quality long-term services that enhances the lives of the South Florida elderly, both as an elected official as well as in community organizations,” said Ron Lowy, Chairman of the Board for Plaza Health Network. “We are all very proud of her efforts and congratulate her on this distinguished honor.”

Bloom has provided leadership to South Florida for over 40 years. She served in the Florida House of Representatives from 1974 to 1978, and then again from 1986 to 2000 and was the prime sponsor of more than 100 major new laws. She was elected Speaker Pro Tempore by her peers and served in that role from 1992 to 1994.

Senior advocacy issues were always a top legislative priority for Bloom who helped create the Agency for Health Care Administration, the Department of Elder Affairs, and was the author of Florida’s Community Care for the Elderly Act to enable frail elderly to stay in their own homes with periodic assistance. These and other initiatives she has championed make her a natural fit at the helm of Plaza Health Network, South Florida’s largest, not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation network, a role she came out of retirement to assume in 2015. Under Bloom’s leadership, the six nursing and rehabilitation facilities that make up Plaza Health Network have thrived, each receiving a variety of awards, accreditations and distinctions for the quality care they provide.

“It is truly humbling to be recognized by the Florida Health Care Association as I consider myself fortunate to be of service to my community,” said Bloom. “I am very honored to have had an influence on the quality of care that has impacted the elderly in Florida.”

Over the years, Bloom has been recognized for her contributions to the community by countless organizations. Most recently in 2017, she was recognized by Miami Today as a Gold Medal Award recipient and by the Latino Center on Aging with a Golden Age Award. In 2016, Bloom was honored by the Hispanic Women’s Society Network of the Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She was also the first woman inducted into the Florida International Bankers Association Hall of Fame for her achievements in the industry’s growth as the author of the Florida’s International Banking Act.

