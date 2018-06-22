Escape to New Orleans

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Big Easy, Crescent City, the Birthplace of Jazz, Mardi Gras City, NOLA…so many names for a place that offers even more attractions. From the trendy shops in the French Quarter, to all types of music that plays from every nook and cranny, to world-class museums, gorgeous parks, a buzzing nightlife, major universities, mansions and among the best dining that can be found in the nation- New Orleans has something for everyone.

Do

NOLA musts include French Quarter strolls, walks through the Audubon Park and City Park; visits to the National World War II museum and Audubon Aquarium; and tours of Tulane and Loyola universities. Yet the greatest enchantment lies in leisurely taking in the uniqueness of the city- with its historic architecture, tree-lined streets, and one-of-a-kind experiences, such as a picnic in Jackson Square, beignets at Café du Monde, a Muffalatta at Jack’s, a night or two on Frenchmen Street and a dining experience at Commander’s Palace. Which brings us to New Orleans top attraction: the food. From Creole, to Southern to everything in between- there is no shortage of incredible restaurants to fit every taste and budget in the Big Easy.

Stay

Le Meridien

Located in the chic Central Business District, Le Meridien is situated in a sophisticated part of town, walking distance or a short ride from New Orleans’ major attractions. We warn you that the comfort and elegance of the Le Meridien make it difficult to want to leave. Le Méridien New Orleans seamlessly blends European heritage with a modern sense of style, inspiring both relaxation and creativity.

Like other hotels in the Le Meridien portfolio, this hotel embraces the unique culture, design, art, music and food of the city. Mixing contemporary culture with its European heritage, Le Méridien creates a culturally meaningful atmosphere that inspires guests to creatively engage in the hotel experience. The brand’s passions center around culture, and they focus primarily on bringing the destination to life through the arts and cuisine.

Creative people gather to converse, debate and exchange in Le Méridien’s innovative and re-interpreted traditional hotel lobby – Le Méridien Hub. Guests enjoy local culinary offerings and experiences inspired by a coffee house environment by day and a wine-inspired setting by night. The restaurant, LMNO, allows guests to explore innovative pairings of flavors and aromas. Don’t miss the blue crab eggs Benedict in the morning or any of the other gourmet offerings. Through the Unlock Art program, guests have complimentary admission to explore some of the top cultural centers in the city including The Contemporary Arts Center, Ogden Museum of Southern Art and New Orleans Museum of Art.

The rooftop swimming pool provides a birds-eye view of the city and there’s also a state-of-the art fitness center. Don’t miss complimentary fresh cups of illy® coffee brewed by the Master Barista while indulging in signature éclairs in Le Méridien Hub. In the evenings, Sparkling cocktails inspired by New Orleans, such as the Sparkling Sazerac, enliven the atmosphere.

The 410 redesigned guestrooms including 22 suites frame panoramic views of the Mississippi River and skyline of New Orleans. Suites include a living room and bedroom, a spacious bathroom, a working area and a sofa.

Each guestroom and suite is complete with a 55-inch plasma TV, Wi-Fi + High-Speed Internet Access, individually controlled air conditioning, international direct-dial telephone lines, a hair dryer and an in-room safe. Bottled water and a complimentary newspaper are replenished daily. Completing the room is a glass bathroom with a central floating washbasin and rain shower.

For more information about Le Méridien New Orleans, including meeting space configurations, visit www.lemeridienneworleanshotel.com

LE MERIDIEN NEW ORLEANS

ADDRESS: 333 Poydras Street

New Orleans, LA 70130

TELEPHONE: 504 525 9444

WEBSITE: https://le-meridien.marriott.com/

Dine

Commander’s Palace

No trip to New Orleans would be complete without a visit to Commander’s Palace- the quintessential Louisiana Restaurant that has garnered accolades and awards every year throughout its storied past. More of an experience than simply a meal, a trip to Commander’s Palace is a throwback to a time and place where white-glove service was the standard, dressing up for dinner was de rigueur and dining out was a truly special event. We highly recommend making advanced reservations for the Saturday or Sunday Jazz Brunch and then clearing your calendar- as you will want to stay and enjoy Commander’s for as long as possible.

Nestled in the heart of the tree-lined Garden District, Commander’s Palace has been a New Orleans landmark since 1893. Known for the award-winning quality of its food and its convivial atmosphere, the history of this famous restaurant offers a glimpse into New Orleans’ unique past and has been the go-to destination for Haute Creole cuisine and whimsical Louisiana charm. The winner of six James Beard Foundation Awards, Commander’s Palace is revered as a culinary legend.

When Ella, Dottie, Dick and John Brennan took over personal supervision of the restaurant in 1974, they began to give the splendid old landmark a new look both inside and out including painting the outside the iconic “Commander’s Blue.”

Now under the watchful eye of co-proprietors Ti Adelaide Martin and Lally Brennan, the Brennan family’s dedication to perfection still remains. A steady parade of renowned chefs like Emeril Lagasse, Paul Prudhomme, Jamie Shannon, and now Tory McPhail have made Commander’s Palace the world-class restaurant it is today and its cuisine is among the best in the city. While all of the menu items are sensational- do not miss the famed bread pudding- more like an airy soufflé, filled with a decadent, hot, rich, bourbon cream filling- is more than worth the trip. Also be sure to tour the garden and the wine cellar.

Commander’s Palace

ADDRESS: 1403 Washington Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70130

TELEPHONE: (504) 891-8221

WEBSITE: https://www.commanderspalace.com/

Angeline

For a refined dinner in a cozy atmosphere reminiscent of an elegant southern home, head to Angeline. Angeline offers a sophisticated approach to Southern cuisine with an emphasis on the products and flavors at the foundation of the region’s culinary culture. Diners to Angeline will find a more refined approach to familiar dishes that incorporate produce associated with traditional Southern cooking. Servers are knowledgeable and approachable and ensure an optimal dining experience.

Each dish offers layer upon layer of complex and unique flavors, which can only be achieved by a truly masterful chef, such as chef-owner, Alex Harrell. Angeline’s ultra-seasonal menus break common stereotypes of heavy, overdone dishes by offering a clean and simple approach to Southern food, one that is reflective of chef Harrell’s respect for the cultural and historical influences at the root of today’s Southern cuisine. Pulling inspiration from Spanish and Italian cuisines, chef Harrell uses simple, classic preparation techniques to enhance the intrinsic flavors of celebrated Southern ingredients. The result is a light, honest cooking with straightforward flavors without pretension. Harrell perfected his technical skills as a chef over his past two decades in New Orleans under the direction of celebrated chefs, Bayona’s Susan Spicer and chef Gerard Maras. He credits both chefs with inspiring him to continue to continue studying proper technique, precision, and the value of fresh, available ingredients

When French Quarter bistro Sylvain opened in 2010, Harrell joined the team as head chef, serving thoughtful contemporary American fare. While at Sylvain, Harrell was praised for his simple, laid-back approach to food and was featured on CNN.com’s Eatocracy and Time.com. In 2014, Harrell announced his departure from Sylvain to open his own restaurant Angeline, which opened in March 2015. Angeline embodies Harrell’s simple, clean approach to Southern cooking.

Standout dishes include: Georgia Clams & Wild Boar Sausage and the Crispy Smoked Pork Cheeks for starters; Gulf Shrimp & Cornflour Bucatini, local fish preparation, Country Ham Wrapped Rabbit Leg, and Braised Beef Oxtail as a main dish; and cap off your meal with the dark chocolate cremeux.

Angeline

ADDRESS: 1032 Chartres Street

New Orleans, LA 70116

TELEPHONE: (504) 308 – 3106

WEBSITE: www.AngelineNOLA.com

Acme Oyster House

It’s no surprise that regardless of the time of day you make your way to Acme Oyster House, you will undoubtedly find a long line of eager diners looking to get their fix of chargrilled and raw oysters; Louisiana staples such as Jambalaya and Etouffe and a number of tasty seafood dishes, served in a casual setting by friendly and eager servers.

Manager, Scott, talkes exceptional care of his guests – guiding them through the menu despite having a full house to which attend.

Favorites include the chargrilled oysters, served in a pool of garlic butter, the fresh, raw, chilled oysters and the crispy boom boom shrimp, smothered in a spicy creamy sauce.

The New Orleans sampler provided a little taste of the town and the bread pudding is excellent.

For high-quality food in a casual setting, head tot Acme Oyster House.

Acme Oyster House

ADDRESS: 724 Iberville Street, New Orleans, LA, 70130

TELEPHONE: (504) 522-5973

WEBSITE: http://www.acmeoyster.com