Facebook Advertising for Businesses: How to Attract Customers Online

Bring your laptops to this hands-on 3-hour bootcamp to get any business started with Facebook ads, no experience required. Digital marketing expert Dan Grech of BizHack Academy will walk you through Facebook Business Manager and Advertising Manager accounts, the hub of Facebook’s self-service ad platform. He’ll introduce the Audience Insights tool. And he’ll share his 10 commandments for Facebook advertising, a distillation of more than 5 years of teaching. Learn how to grow your business using the most powerful ad platform ever built.

Key Information:

bizhack25.eventbrite.com

Date and Time: Thursday, August 1 from 7-9 pm

Location: Broward College Miramar West Campus, 1930 SW 145th Ave., Room 128B&C, Miramar, FL 33027

Seating: Enrollment is strictly capped. Any business or organization in South Florida is eligible to apply.

Cost for Participants: $45 limited pre-sale, $55 retail price

Thanks to the generous support of The Innovation Hub at Broward College, this $250 BizHack Academy workshop being is offered to the community for just $55.