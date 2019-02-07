Florida Medical Center Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Dr. Erik Beyer, Presents Case Study at The Society of Thoracic Surgeons’ Annual Meeting

Dr. Erik Beyer, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon, specializing in minimally invasive valve surgery and atrial fibrillation surgery on staff at Florida Medical Center, recently presented a scientific video called Surgical Video Pulmonary Embolectomy with Retrograde Pulmonary Perfusion for Saddle Pulmonary Embolus at the 55th Society of Thoracic Surgeons Annual Meeting.

The conference is an educational event that features interactive learning, thought provoking lectures from faculty and guest as well as hands on sessions. “Presenting this case study that I prepared to share with my peers at the conference was an honor for me,” said Dr. Erik Beyer. Florida Medical Center is always striving to be on the forefront of cardiac medical care.

In 1974, Florida Medical Center was the first hospital in Broward County to perform open heart surgery. “Florida Medical Center is offering some of the most advanced technology when it comes to our cardiac program, and I congratulate Dr. Beyer on this latest accomplishment,” said Jeffrey M. Welch, CEO of Florida Medical Center.

“We have collectively made it our mission to provide the best care to the patients in our community and to remain on the forefront of the latest minimally invasive techniques and treatments in heart and vascular services.”