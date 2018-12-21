Florida Medical Center Donates Toys to the Community

Florida Medical Center partnered with City of Lauderdale Lakes and the Broward Sheriff’s Office to gather up toys for boys and girls who are in need during this holiday season.

“We are so pleased to be able to participate in providing toys to those children in the community who need it most to ensure that they have a nice holiday season,” said Jeffrey M. Welch, Chief Executive Officer of Florida Medical Center.

The toys will be divided amongst many families in need throughout the community so they can all have a magical holiday.