Florida Medical Center Hosts Back to School Event

Florida Medical Center hosted a back to school event for the children in the community. Police officers printed ID badges for the children and members of the Davie Fire Department were on hand talking about fire safety. Food trucks were on-site and children got to participate in a teddy bear clinic. Parents were able to tour of the Emergency Care Center in Davie. This off-campus emergency room offers the award-winning care the main hospital campus is known for in a convenient location. “The health and well-being of our community is our top priority, we hosted this back to school event to help ensure children in our area are excited and ready to go back to school,” said Jeffrey M. Welch, chief executive officer of Florida Medical Center.

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business Click Here