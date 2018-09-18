Florida Medical Center Names Daisy Award Winner

As a nurse at Florida Medical Center, Danielle Palmer, RN is recognized for striving to make a difference one patient at a time. This nomination is a testament to her hard work.

Danielle works in the Neuro Unit at FMC. She received the Daisy award for her compassion, kindness and patience. She ensures that both the patient and the patient’s family receive exceptional care.

“We congratulate Danielle Palmer for being the Daisy Award winner this quarter. She is a selfless, friendly nurse, who is constantly striving to learn and is an example to her colleagues,” said Jeffrey M. Welch, CEO of Florida Medical Center.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a special program that recognizes the outstanding deeds nurses perform every day. It was created by the DAISY Foundation, which was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his parents after they experienced firsthand the compassion and care of their son’s nurses.