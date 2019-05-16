Florida Medical Center Proudly Honors DAISY Award Winner Frantz Jean Claude

As a Medical Intensive Care Unit Nurse at Florida Medical Center, Frantz Jean Claude, RN, is recognized for striving to make a difference one patient at a time. This Daisy Award nomination is a testament to his hard work.

Frantz Jean Claude works in the MICU Unit at Florida Medical Center. He received the Daisy Award for his compassion, kindness and patience. He ensures that all his patients receive exceptional care.

“We congratulate Frantz Jean Claude for being the Daisy Award winner. He is a selfless, friendly nurse, who is constantly striving to learn, and is an inspiration to his colleagues,” said Jeffrey M. Welch, CEO of Florida Medical Center.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is a special program that recognizes the outstanding deeds nurses perform every day. It was created by the DAISY Foundation, which was founded in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by his parents after they experienced firsthand the compassion and care of their son’s nurses.