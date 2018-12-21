Florida Medical Center Welcomes New Chief Nursing Officer

Dianne Rosario, BSN, MS, LHRM joins the staff of Florida Medical Center as the hospital’s new Chief Nursing Officer. Dianne has more than 20 years of clinical and administrative experience in nursing. In her new role at Florida Medical Center, Dianne will be responsible for overseeing and coordinating the hospital’s nursing units and their daily operations along with implementing quality initiatives.

“I would like to welcome Dianne to the Florida Medical Center Family,” said Jeffrey M. Welch, Chief Executive Officer of Florida Medical Center. “I am very excited about her vision for the Nursing Department, and I am confident that she will lead the team to long-term success.”

Dianne’s experience includes being the Vice President of Quality Management at HCA’s Aventura Hospital and Corporate Quality, Risk and Compliance Officer for the HIMA San Pablo Health System in Puerto Rico. She has been instrumental in the implementation of numerous Nursing, Quality and Patient Safety initiatives, which led to the overall improvement at her organizations. Her focus is on the Patient Experience, Quality of Care, Culture of Safety and Employee Engagement. Dianne has a BS in Nursing from Interamerican University in Puerto Rico and a Master of Science in Healthcare Management and Risk Management from Rosalind Franklin University of Health Sciences, Chicago, Illinois. She is also a member of numerous professional organizations.