Get Into the Social Groove

When it comes to exceptional events and affordability, no other social group does it better than the Social Citizens of Southeast Florida (SCS). Cultivate friendships, socialize, bus trips to exciting cultural destinations, enjoy theater, concerts and dine at great restaurants.

This is a social group for individuals from all walks of life fitting in perfectly with the vibrant international feel of the community. The Social Citizens is subsidized by philanthropist Norman S. Edelcup, former Mayor of Sunny Isles Beach.

Educate, Entertain, and Socialize is the club’s mantra and they have taken it to a new level of excellence. “We recently visited the Bay of Pig Museum in Miami and it was a memorable, educational and history experience. Everybody really loved and our members remarked it was one of the best trips they attended,” said Dennis Stubbolo, President, SCS.

This particular museum offers an interesting collection of memorabilia that commemorates the men of Brigade 2506 and their efforts in the Bay of Pigs invasion. Cuban exiles in Miami were trained by the C.I.A. as part of a covert operation to invade the island and restore the United States economic and political interests.

Some of the planned events are comparable to taking a stimulating university class while other activities are more social in a jovial atmosphere where one can meet other like-minded individuals who share a zest for life. “I am very happy to be a part of the Social Citizens and it is the ideal way to socialize with different kinds of people,” said Anna Lamarque.

The Social Citizen’s events really come together like pieces in a puzzle. On the bus trip to the museum, the driver also got into the groove and cultural flavor of Miami when he spoke about all the points of interest along the route.

“Dennis, Social Citizen’s president, really has a knack in selecting interesting places to visit. Initially I was not interested in visiting the Bay of Pigs Museum and thought, what does it have to do with my life. However, it really turned into a wonderful day. I was impressed with the museum presentation and lecture. Afterwards, we had a delicious lunch at Versailles Cuban Restaurant and spent some time at Bayside in Miami,” said Janice Horylev.

Their educational and luncheon series has expanded with thought provoking speakers that will appeal to individuals. If theater or music is your passion, members receive a substantial discount on regular price tickets.

Participate with SCS and all the amenities are taken care of including a luxurious bus trip, parking, entertainment and fine culinary experience. Visit their accessible website to view upcoming calendar of rich and diverse activities and lively photo gallery.

Not to miss. Mark your calendars for upcoming events.

Social Lunch at the Olive Garden Restaurant Date: Thursday, November 29, 2018 Time: 12:00 P.M.-2:00 P.M. Place: 17985 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura, FL 33160 Social Lunch at Red Lobster Date: Wednesday, December 12, 2018 Time: 11:45-2:00 P.M. Place: 13300 Biscayne Blvd. North Miami Beach, FL 33181 Annual Holiday Party Dinner/Dancing Featuring Singer Debbie Taylor and Friends Date: Thursday, January 17, 2019 Time: 3:45 P. M.-7:00 P.M. Place: Duffy’s Restaurant 3969 NE 163rd Street North Miami Beach, FL 33160

For more information about the Social Citizens of Southeast Florida (SCS)

Events or membership call Dennis Stubbolo, President.

Tel: 305-936-0986

E-mail: dennis@socialcitizenssef.org

Website: www.socialcitizenssef.org