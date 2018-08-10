Healthy Start Recognized North Shore Medical Center With Champion of Change Award

North Shore Medical Center was awarded the Champion of Change award from Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade for Champion of Change Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade hosted the Annual Meeting and Award Ceremony to commemorate excellence in areas of maternal, infant and child health.

The Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade (HSCMD) is a community-based non-profit organization designated by the State of Florida Department of Health to serve as Miami-Dade County’s prenatal and infant care coalition.