Iconic Inn on Fifth Showcasing Best of Naples with New Seasonal Packages

Collection of packages offer curated experiences, discounted rates

Florida’s Paradise Coast boasts more than 30 miles of soft, white sand beaches, a thriving arts and culture scene, distinctive dining, family attractions, and the best of outdoor adventure, with the luxurious Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites at the very heart of the excitement in downtown Naples. The iconic four-diamond, four-star hotel has created a new collection of packaged experiences to showcase the best Naples has to offer and help guests savor summer in style. Available May 1 through October 31, the new packages include:

Suite Retreat – The longer the stay at Club Level, the more guests appreciate the expanded services and exclusive concierge level amenities, as well as the stylish interiors, sensuous bedding, and designer bath amenities of their spacious, luxurious suite. With the Suite Retreat package, guests enjoy a four-night stay for the price of three in a spacious Club Level Suite; sparkling wine and chocolate-covered strawberries; daily breakfast; all-day snacks and sparkling wine; and $300 in dining credits to use at two of Fifth Avenue’s finest dining establishments, Truluck’s Seafood Steak and Crab House, and Ocean Prime, both located at the hotel. During their nice, long stay in this private enclave, guests can fully explore and soak in the downtown Naples vibe, with its celebrated collection of unique shops, restaurants and galleries, and a sugar-white stretch of world-famous beach just a short stroll away. The four-night package starts at just $1,437*.



Cruise & Cuisine – The two-night Cruise & Cuisine summer package blends a trio of experiences to showcase the best of Naples’ service, sunsets, and seafood. The package includes a two-night stay in one of the Inn’s 119 elegantly appointed guest rooms, featuring an array of superior amenities; a Pure Florida sunset sightseeing cruise for two; and dinner for two ($200 dining credit) at Ocean Prime Naples, one of Naples’ newest culinary hotspots. The Cruise & Cuisine package at the four-diamond, four-star Inn on Fifth starts at just $608*. Guests can also choose to enhance the experience with a Club Level Suite and additional exclusive amenities for a package price starting at $808*.



A Taste of 5th – For a taste of the best Fifth Avenue has to offer, enjoy dining at two of Naples’ most acclaimed restaurants during your stay at the Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites. The package includes a three-night stay in a deluxe hotel room; dinner for two at Truluck’s Seafood Steak and Crab House ($100 dining credit); and dinner for two at Ocean Prime ($100 dining credit). The Taste of 5th package starts at just $652*, or $1,072* for the upgraded suite and added amenities of Club Level.

Wellness Escape – With white-sand beaches and a slower pace of life, relaxation comes naturally in Naples, which is consistently ranked as the Happiest, Healthiest City in the U.S. Designed to help couples relax, reconnect and recharge in sophisticated style, the three-night Wellness Escape package includes a healthy array of experiences, including a head-to-toe pampering spa package for two – 90 minutes of therapeutic massage, scalp treatment, foot exfoliation, and hot stones, all in a private couple’s room; daily credits for salads and smoothies for two poolside; unlimited use of the fully-equipped fitness center; and inspiring sunset strolls. The Wellness Escape package starts at just $1,121*, or $1,421* for the upgraded suite and added amenities of Club Level.

To summer in style, spoil yourself with one of these seasonal packages at the Inn on Fifth & Club Level Suites. For more information, call (888) 403-8778 or visit www.InnonFifth.com.

* Valid May 1 through October 31, 2019. Subject to availability. Blackout dates apply. Not available on major holidays. Minimum length of stay required. Gratuities not included. Restaurant and activity credits not transferrable or refundable and may not be used in conjunction with other offers. Unused dining credit will not be issued as cash credit and may not be used for other purchases. Tax not included.

