George de Forest Brush, Indian Hunting Cranes in Florida, 1887, oil on canvas. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, University of Oregon, gift of Mr. and Mrs. Harold F. Wendel. Bruce Mozert, Untitled (Mowing Eel Grass, Silver Springs Publicity Still), c. 1950, gelatin silver print. Collection of Lisa Stone ©Estate of Robert Bruce Mozert. November 13, 2018 through March 24, 2019 The most comprehensive and all-embracing Florida themed show of its kind, Imagining Florida: History and Myth in the Sunshine State presents a singular collection of 200+ works of art that celebrate how the Sunshine State has inspired artists across three centuries, at Boca Raton Museum of Art. Now, more than ever, a historic exploration of this scope serves as an important reflection on crucial issues Floridians are still grappling with today: conserving our beaches and natural lands, and the impact of political whirlwinds sweeping the State. Boca Raton Museum of Art brings together America’s leading masters and some of the world’s most renowned painters – who visited Florida and were spellbound by the exotic beauty surrounding them – many shown for the first time alongside unknown artists. The exhibition is on view from Nov. 13 through March 24. Ralston Crawford, St. Petersburg to Tampa, 1938, oil on canvas. Gift of Joseph H. Hirshhorn, 1966. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Smithsonian Institution. Art © Estate of Ralston Crawford/Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY. Photo: Lee Stalsworth. Esmond G. Barnhill, Untitled, c. 1915, uranium pigment glass plate. Collection of Lisa Stone. Photo: Andrew Gilbert.. “Imagining Florida digs deeper than previous Florida themed exhibitions,” said Irvin Lippman, the executive director of Boca Raton Museum of Art. “From pristine natural landscapes that have long ago disappeared, to its identity as a hyper-tourism destination.” “From wild frontier outposts to the mid-century Space-Age boom. From the deeply rooted Seminole and Miccosukee heritage of Florida, to the historic African American communities, these imaginings come together like never before to create a powerful time capsule,” adds Lippman. Three years in the making, the exhibition was guest-curated by Jennifer Hardin and Gary Monroe.Many of their selections have rarely been seen and some have never been exhibited at a museum until now, and are from some of the leading museums and collections throughout the United States. Bunny Yeager, Bettie Page –at Africa USA- Boca Raton, FL. Collection of Carlos Betancourt and Alberto Latorre © Bunny Yeager and Gallery Schuster Berlin. Visitors will feel transported through Florida’s history via the paintings, photographs, and drawingsfrom the 18th to the mid-20th century, from naturalists to modernists. Artists and photographers include: Milton Avery, Martin Johnson Heade, John Singer Sargent, Winslow Homer, Laura Woodward, Purvis Young, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Louis Comfort Tiffany, Doris Lee, Robert Frank, Garry Winogrand, John James Audubon, Frederic Remington, William Bartram, Sally Michel, Thomas Moran, George Catlin, Frederick Frieseke, and George de Forest Brush. The photographic images capture simultaneous motions and actions usually unseen in the moment, revealing a poetic passage of time. Burgert Brothers, A couple prepares to launch a canoe on the Hillsborough River, 1922, gelatin silver print. Special & Digital Collections, Tampa Library, University of South Florida. Joseph Steinmetz, Unidentified developer with a scale model of the Longboat Harbour Condominium development, 1969, gelatin silver print, Courtesy of Trenam Law, Tampa. These works are from some of the leading collections and museums throughout the United States: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, National Gallery of Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Hirshhorn Museum, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Wolfsonian-FIU in Miami Beach, Williams College Art Museum, Harn Museum of Art in Gainesville, Cummer Museum of Art in Jacksonville, Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, Frederick Remington Art Museum. Some of the prominent collections represented in this exhibition include: the collection of Sam and Robbie Vickers, the collection of Cici and Hyatt Brown, the Scott Schlesinger Collection, Philip Pearlstein, and The Drapkin Collection.