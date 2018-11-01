Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

IMAGINING FLORIDA: HISTORY AND MYTH IN THE SUNSHINE STATE

By: News Travels Fast |November 1, 2018

Spanning three centuries, Boca Raton Museum of Art presents the untold story of Florida through the eyes of artists spellbound by the exotic beauty surrounding them.
George de Forest Brush, Indian Hunting Cranes in Florida, 1887

George de Forest Brush, Indian Hunting Cranes in Florida, 1887, oil on canvas.

Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, University of Oregon, gift of Mr. and Mrs. Harold F. Wendel.
Bruce Mozert, Untitled (Mowing Eel Grass, Silver Springs Publicity Still), c. 1950

Bruce Mozert, Untitled (Mowing Eel Grass, Silver Springs Publicity Still), c. 1950, gelatin silver print.

Collection of Lisa Stone ©Estate of Robert Bruce Mozert.

November 13, 2018 through March 24, 2019

The most comprehensive and all-embracing Florida themed show of its kind, Imagining Florida: History and Myth in the Sunshine State presents a singular collection of 200+ works of art that celebrate how the Sunshine State has inspired artists across three centuries, at Boca Raton Museum of Art.

Now, more than ever, a historic exploration of this scope serves as an important reflection on crucial issues Floridians are still grappling with today: conserving our beaches and natural lands, and the impact of political whirlwinds sweeping the State.

Boca Raton Museum of Art brings together America’s leading masters and some of the world’s most renowned painters – who visited Florida and were spellbound by the exotic beauty surrounding them – many shown for the first time alongside unknown artists. The exhibition is on view from Nov. 13 through March 24.
Ralston Crawford, St. Petersburg to Tampa, 1938, oil on canvas

Ralston Crawford, St. Petersburg to Tampa, 1938, oil on canvas.

Gift of Joseph H. Hirshhorn, 1966. Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, Smithsonian Institution.

Art © Estate of Ralston Crawford/Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY. Photo: Lee Stalsworth.
Esmond G. Barnhill, Untitled, c. 1915, uranium pigment glass plate

Esmond G. Barnhill, Untitled, c. 1915, uranium pigment glass plate.

Collection of Lisa Stone. Photo: Andrew Gilbert..

Imagining Florida digs deeper than previous Florida themed exhibitions,” said Irvin Lippman, the executive director of Boca Raton Museum of Art. “From pristine natural landscapes that have long ago disappeared, to its identity as a hyper-tourism destination.”

“From wild frontier outposts to the mid-century Space-Age boom. From the deeply rooted Seminole and Miccosukee heritage of Florida, to the historic African American communities, these imaginings come together like never before to create a powerful time capsule,” adds Lippman.

Three years in the making, the exhibition was guest-curated by Jennifer Hardin and Gary Monroe.Many of their selections have rarely been seen and some have never been exhibited at a museum until now, and are from some of the leading museums and collections throughout the United States.
Bunny Yeager, Bettie Page –at Africa USA- Boca Raton, FL.

Bunny Yeager, Bettie Page –at Africa USA- Boca Raton, FL.

Collection of Carlos Betancourt and Alberto Latorre © Bunny Yeager and Gallery Schuster Berlin.

Visitors will feel transported through Florida’s history via the paintings, photographs, and drawingsfrom the 18th to the mid-20th century, from naturalists to modernists.

Artists and photographers include: Milton Avery, Martin Johnson Heade, John Singer Sargent, Winslow Homer, Laura Woodward, Purvis Young, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Louis Comfort Tiffany, Doris Lee, Robert Frank, Garry Winogrand, John James Audubon, Frederic Remington, William Bartram, Sally Michel, Thomas Moran, George Catlin, Frederick Frieseke, and George de Forest Brush.

The photographic images capture simultaneous motions and actions usually unseen in the moment, revealing a poetic passage of time.
Burgert Brothers, A couple prepares to launch a canoe on the Hillsborough River, 1922

Burgert Brothers, A couple prepares to launch a canoe on the Hillsborough River, 1922, gelatin silver print.

Special & Digital Collections, Tampa Library, University of South Florida.
Joseph Steinmetz, Unidentified developer with a scale model of the Longboat Harbour Condominium development, 1969

Joseph Steinmetz, Unidentified developer with a scale model of the Longboat Harbour

Condominium development, 1969, gelatin silver print, Courtesy of Trenam Law, Tampa.

These works are from some of the leading collections and museums throughout the United States:

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, National Gallery of Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum, Hirshhorn Museum, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum in Palm Beach, Wolfsonian-FIU in Miami Beach, Williams College Art Museum, Harn Museum of Art in Gainesville, Cummer Museum of Art in Jacksonville, Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, Frederick Remington Art Museum.

Some of the prominent collections represented in this exhibition include: the collection of Sam and Robbie Vickers, the collection of Cici and Hyatt Brown, the Scott Schlesinger Collection, Philip Pearlstein, and The Drapkin Collection.
Albert Ernest Backus, Sewall’s Point, oil on canvas

Albert Ernest Backus, Sewall’s Point, oil on canvas. Collection of Scott P. Schlesinger. Photo: Jacek Gancarz.
Doris Lee, Florida Vacation, c. 1944, gouache on paper

Doris Lee, Florida Vacation, c. 1944, gouache on paper. Collection of the Samuel P. Harn Museum of Art,

University of Florida; Museum purchase, funds provided by the Caroline Julier and James G. Richardson Acquisition Fund.

Imagining Florida explores the State’s long history of being the source of inspiration for artists, many of whom were simply passing through or on assignment.

Most of these artists never lived full-time in Florida, although a few were Florida born and raised. Subject matter also varies, including landscapes, the State’s lush flora and fauna, the rigors of industrialization, WPA mural projects, social issues, and even 1950s and 1960s American kitsch.

Some images tell the story of the State’s history and its peoples, while others were created to lure tourists and generate commerce.
Frederick Carl Frieseke, Hunting Alligators, Pink Sea, 1926, oil on canvas

Frederick Carl Frieseke, Hunting Alligators, Pink Sea, 1926, oil on canvas. Collection of the Museum of Arts & Sciences Daytona Beach, Gift of Hyatt & Cici Brown. Photo: James Quine.
John Singer Sargent, Basin with Sailor, Villa Vizcaya, Miami, Florida, 1917, watercolor on paper

John Singer Sargent, Basin with Sailor, Villa Vizcaya, Miami, Florida, 1917, watercolor on paper.

Collection of the Orlando Museum of Art.

“Imagining Florida should serve as a point of much discussion about the vitality of the ‘art scene’ in Florida, that began not with art fairs in Miami in the 2000s but in the late 1800s when Henry Flagler created an art colony in St. Augustine and in the early 1900s when James Deering built Vizcaya,” adds Lippman.

Deering’s winter home in Miami was a place where he continued his role as patron of the arts, attracting painters and ﬁlm stars to this remarkable coastal address.
Robert Havell after John James Audubon, Zenaida Dove, 1833, from Birds of America, hand-colored etching and acquatint on Whatman paper.

Robert Havell after John James Audubon, Zenaida Dove, 1833, from Birds of America, hand-colored etching and acquatint on Whatman paper. Gift of Mrs. Walter B. James. Collection of the National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC.

Boca Raton Museum of Art was founded by artists in the 1950s, and has long supported the work of artists in Florida.

“It is as important as ever to revisit this Floridian theme, as development is even more emboldened and the conservation of our lands and beaches remain an ongoing issue,” adds Lippman. “Not surprising then, that the art of ‘Old Florida’ is seen as more enchanting than ever.”

The African-American Experience

in Florida
Jules André Smith, Untitled (Street Scene Eatonville), 1940, oil on Masonite

Jules André Smith, Untitled (Street Scene Eatonville), 1940, oil on Masonite.

Collection of the Maitland Art Center, ©Maitland Art Center.

The artist and architect Jules André Smith, founder of the Maitland Art Center in 1937, brought numerous artists to Florida, especially the modernists.

Near Orlando, the Maitland Art Center is now a National Historic Landmark.

It also preserves many of Smith’s paintings and works on paper, in addition to his murals and sculptures found throughout the buildings and in the open air.
Jules André Smith, Citrus Pickers, c. 1940, oil on Masonite

Jules André Smith, Citrus Pickers, c. 1940, oil on Masonite. Collection of the Maitland Art Center, ©Maitland Art Center.

A neighboring town to Maitland, Eatonville was one of the earliest black communities to be incorporated in the United States in 1885, founded by freed slaves in the 1860s.

Smith’s Eatonville paintings have a singular role among Florida’s imagery, and many of his paintings depict life in Eatonville.

This stunning exhibition will be enhanced with an outstanding array of educational programs for K-12 schools, students, and adults.

Programs include lectures, school tours, panel discussions, musical performances, film screenings, and workshops, and touch on topics such as art of the Seminoles, history, civil rights, and the African American experience in Florida.

The Florida Material Culture Section
Gleason Waite Romer, Parrot Jungle, hand-painted photograph
Charles Rosner, Man with Jumping Dolphin, gouache on illustration board

Above, top-to-bottom: Gleason Waite Romer, Parrot Jungle, hand-painted photograph. Private Collection;

Charles Rosner, Man with Jumping Dolphin, gouache on illustration board. Collection of Marineland Dolphin Adventure.

Below: Unknown artist, Mounted Standing Alligator Lamp, c. 1910.

Collection of Dan and Tracy McKenna. Photo: Andrew Gilbert.
Unknown artist, Mounted Standing Alligator Lamp, c. 1910

There’s even a cabinet of curiosities showcasing the ways people chose to remember their time in the Sunshine State (think alligator lamps, souvenir TV trays, road maps and pink flamingos and you’ll get the picture). They bring to life memories of visits to Florida in imaginative ways, unlike any other place.
Sally Michel, Orange Beach Blanket, 1951, oil on canvasboard

Sally Michel, Orange Beach Blanket, 1951, oil on canvasboard. Private Collection

© 1951 The Milton Avery Trust / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York, courtesy D. Wigmore Fine Art
Virginia Berresford, Southern Morning, 1944, watercolor on paper

Virginia Berresford, Southern Morning, 1944, watercolor on paper.

© The Estate of Virginia Berresford, Courtesy D. Wigmore Fine Art, Inc.
Marion Post Wolcott, Winter Visitors from Nearby Trailer Park, Picnicking Beside Car on Beach, Near Sarasota, Florida, 1941

Marion Post Wolcott, Winter Visitors from Nearby Trailer Park, Picnicking Beside Car on Beach, Near Sarasota, Florida, 1941, Gelatin silver print. Acquired 2018. Boca Raton Museum of Art purchase

with funding provided by the Isadore and Kelly Friedman Collection Fund.

Imagining Florida has been made possible by the Museum’s Leadership Fund, with major support provided by: the Estate of Ardele L. Garrod, Isadore & Kelly Friedman Foundation, Jody H. & Martin Grass, PNC Bank, Anne & Scott Schlesinger, Jennifer & Marc Bell, Dalia & Duane Stiller, Angela & John DesPrez III, Lisette Model Foundation, Patricia Savides, Schmidt Family Foundation, the Museum’s Friends Auxiliary, and those who wish to remain anonymous.

“Through PNC’s Arts Alive, we are able to challenge local arts organizations to put forth their best, most original thinking to expand visual arts, audience participation and community engagement,” saidCressman Bronson, PNC Bank regional president for southeast Florida. “As a 2018 PNC Arts Alive program participant, the Imagining Florida exhibition perfectly illustrates how the arts have helped to define, enrich, and promote the diversity, history, and economic development of our state.”
Albert M. Price, Amphibious Plane at Beach, Florida Keys, c. 1918

Albert M. Price, Amphibious Plane at Beach, Florida Keys, c. 1918, gelatin silver print. Collection of Constance Price

About the Guest Co-Curators:

Jennifer Hardin, Ph.D, Independent Curator and Art Historian

Dr. Hardin attended the University of Kansas where she double majored in French Language & Literature and Western Art, graduating with highest distinction and honors in art history.

She received her M. A. (1992) and Ph.D. (2000) in Western Art after 1750, from the Department of Art and Archaeology at Princeton University. Dr. Hardin began working at the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, Florida, in 1995, first as Curator of Collections and Exhibitions, and then as Chief Curator (2002–2015). There, she curated over 80 exhibitions from the permanent collection, but also major loan shows, the most important being Monet’s London: Artists’ Reflections on the Thames (2005) that traveled to the Brooklyn and Baltimore Museums of Art. This exhibition has inspired her study of the role of place in artists’ works, highly relevant to this project.

Dr. Hardin is guest curator for the section of paintings, prints, drawings, and watercolors, dating from the late 18th century to the mid-20th century.

Gary Monroe, Florida Author and Photographer, and Professor at Daytona State College

Mr. Monroe received a master’s degree in fine arts from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He has photographed people and culture in numerous countries and throughout Florida, including the endings of the old-world Jewry that once characterized Miami’s South Beach, his extensive travels throughout Haiti, tourists on their “rite of passage” at Disney World, and corporate effects on the landscape.

In addition, Mr. Monroe has written ten books about Florida art, which explore uncharted cultural territories and constitute a meaningful part of our social history. His seminal work is exemplified by The Highwaymen: Florida’s African-American Landscape Painters. Mr. Monroe is guest curator for the section of Photography dating from the 1920s to the 1980s and the section of material culture.
Mary Nimmo Moran, On the St. John's River, Florida, 1881, oil on canvas

Above – Mary Nimmo Moran, On the St. John’s River, Florida, 1881, oil on canvas, 10 x 19 inches, Private Collection, Florida, Courtesy of Brock & Co, Concord, Massachusetts. Below – Joseph Janney Steinmetz, Swain family having a picnic near the Colony Beach Club on Longboat Key, Florida, 1958, gelatin silver print, 11 x 14 inches. Collection of Trenam Law, Tampa, Florida. Image courtesy of the State Archives of Florida
Joseph Janney Steinmetz, Swain family having a picnic near the Colony Beach Club on Longboat Key, Florida, 1958

The museum presents two related exhibitions also opening November 13: Michael Smith’s Excuse Me!?! … I’m Looking for the “Fountain of Youth,” and Daniel Faust: Florida Photos from the 1980s.

