Jazz Fest Returns for 11th Season

The Sunny Isles Beach Jazz Fest is returning to South Florida for its eleventh season, Nov. 14-18. The five-day celebration of jazz will feature a stellar lineup of national and international artists in an array of free and ticketed events. A complete lineup of artists, performances and special events can be found at SunnyIslesBeachJazz.com.

“With the help of our partners and sponsors, we’re bringing in an eclectic and exciting mix of musicians representing a wide variety of styles to create an unforgettable musical experience,” said Sylvia Flores, director of cultural and community services for Sunny Isles Beach. “Sunny Isles Beach has a rich history of hosting jazz greats, and Jazz Fest is a great opportunity to celebrate our past, while bringing this uniquely American genre to life for everyone to enjoy.”

The 2018 Sunny Isles Beach Jazz Fest will begin with a FREE kick-off concert on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Samson Oceanfront Park (17425 Collins Avenue). The City-hosted concert will feature Jazil Brazz, a mix of two dynamic, award-winning singers, two virtuoso seven-string guitarists, and an international rhythm section hailing from Brazil, Canada, Germany and the U.S. The group will perform captivating arrangements blending the Great American songbook with the best of Brazilian music.

As part of the festivities, several Sunny Isles Beach restaurants will be offering special events. On Thursday, Nov. 16, jazz enthusiasts will have two opportunities to get into the groove – Tony Roma’s is offering a special jazz-themed happy hour starting at 4 p.m. followed by a Jazz on the Beach event with entertainment provided by the classical jazz musical stylings of Cesar from 8 to 11 p.m.; or, head to the Residence Inn Miami Sunny Isles Beach for Jazz on 9, a happy hour event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. featuring live music performances by vocal jazz group, Vinyl Blvd, and specials on specialty cocktails, beer, and wine. On Friday, Nov. 17, acclaimed Italian restaurant Il Mulino New York at the Acqualina Resort & Spa will host an exclusive “Moment in Time” dinner from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets to the Jazz fest dinner are $75 and include a pre-fixe menu and entertainment. Il Mulino has been awarded the Forbes Travel Guide Recommended Award for its exceptional dining experience, and its namesake sister restaurant, Il Mulino New York, has been honored as the #1 Italian restaurant on the New York City Zagat Survey for an astonishing 20 years. Reservations can be made by calling Il Mulino New York at 305.466.9191 or Acqualina Hotel-Concierge at 305.918.6800.

Jazz Festival’s main event takes place Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Gateway Park (151 Sunny Isles Blvd.) and includes performances by three renowned artists: Accent, an a cappella jazz harmony group; urban jazz artist Marc Antoine; and the Dukes of Dixieland, a traditional jazz band from New Orleans. Ticket options for the main event include general admission ($10) and reserved seating ($20). VIP tickets are also available for $50, which includes food and beverage in a designated VIP area. Vendors will also be on site with food for sale.

The Sunny Isles Beach Jazz Fest concludes with a Jazz Brunch at Solé on the Ocean on Sunday, Nov. 18. The brunch, which will take place at the newly-opened BALEENkitchen, will feature a pre-fixe menu for $46, or $54 with bottomless mimosas, and live music. Reservations are recommended.

Additional Jazz Fest events and activities will take place throughout Sunny Isles Beach. Visit SunnyIslesBeachJazz.com for more information or to purchase tickets.