Many happy student faces could be seen at the annual Kiwanis Club of Northeast Miami-Dade school knapsack giveaway program that recently took place at the local Walmart. Prior to the charity event, Kiwanis members held their monthly dinner meeting at Duffy’s where the group filled a quantity of colorful knapsacks with heaps of school supplies from pens to notebooks.

School counselors decided which students met the financial eligibility for the program designed for youngsters who come from low economic families. At the event everyone gathered and enjoyed a light breakfast of cereal, bagels, fruit and coffee.

Not one to sit on the sidelines, Lewis Thaler made the transition from being a city vice mayor to engage in social, political and philanthropic work. “This year the Kiwanis knapsack giveaway program is expanding to Sunny Isles Beach. Another program we have started is to create a library with book replenishment at the Foxy Lady Laundry to encourage a reading program,” said Thaler president, Kiwanis.

Spearheaded by Milton Fisher, the Kiwanis knapsack giveaway program does help these families in need. Fisher came up with the idea when he saw how much money he shelled out for school supplies required by teachers back when his kids were in school.

“We partner with the Lions Club to make this event possible. Kiwanis members distributed the knapsacks filled with school supplies and the Lions Club gave a $50.00 gift card for clothing. Walmart donated the space and employee time,” said, Ken Kruger, secretary, Kiwanis.

Elizabeth Feldman, high school lieutenant governor, Key Club, responsibility is to oversee eight Key Clubs in schools in the Northeast Miami-Dade area. “I spend every week with the Kiwanis and attend their meetings and projects. The schools offer fun meetings and any student is welcome to join us,” said Feldman.

The Kiwanis mission is serving the children of the world. Since 1957, this local chapter has a positive history of community and charity work. The Kiwanis Club sponsors eleven area South Florida public schools for students to join including: Circle-K for college students; Key Club for high school; Builders Club 6th through 8th grade; K-Kids 3rd to 5th grade. The purpose of the various school clubs is to interest young people to get involved with community awareness to improve the quality of life for all.

Save the Date. The Kiwanis Club of Northeast Miami-Dade will be celebrating their 61st Anniversary Gala-Silent Auction on October 17, 2018, at 6:30 P.M. The event takes place at the Roz and Cal Kovens Center Conference Center, Florida International University, Biscayne Bay Campus, North Miami. The honoree guests will be Senator Lauren Book and Ronald L. Book, Esquire.

For more information about becoming a member or gala visit www.kiwanis-nmb-sib.org or contact: Lewis Thaler, president, 786-202-1122 Jeffrey Berson, vice president, 305-682-1569 Ken Kruger, secretary, 786-335-1166