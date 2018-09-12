Kiwanis of Northeast Miami Dade Gala

It’s that time of year again the Kiwanis of Northeast Miami-Dade will present their 61st anniversary Gala – Silent Auction. Organizers are confident this event will garnish more attention to the club, their charitable work and purpose to serve the worlds’ children.

This exciting gala will honor Florida Senator Lauren Book from Broward County District 32, and attorney Ronald L. Book. Senator Book is a former classroom teacher, best selling author, venerated child advocate and environment preservationist. Her father, Ronald Book, is a powerful Florida pragmatic lucrative lobbyist with much political influence.

In addition to an amazing silent auction and fabulous dinner, the theme of the event is to create awareness about the role of the Lauren’s Kids Foundation, a non-profit organization formed by Senator Lauren Book and Ronald Book.

Lauren’s Kids motto emphasizes, “It’s Okay to Tell.” As a child, the Senator was sexually abused by her so-called trusted female nanny. Turning a negative into a positive, Senator Book along with her father founded Lauren’s Kids.

Their message resonates with many in the community who shared the same nightmarish experiences. Just imagine a better world where the exploitation of children is vanquished; however, statistics show by the end of high school, one in three girls and one in five boys are sexually abused.

Planned at the event will be an edifying skit about The Lauren’s Kids Safer, Smarter Schools’ curriculum taught throughout the county. The Kiwanis will recognize members and leaders for their ongoing community support advocating the same crusade.

Not to be missed mark your calendars. The gala takes place on October 17, 2018, 6:30 P.M. at the Roz and Cal Kovens Conference Center at Florida International University, Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151st St., North Miami, FL 33181.

The Kiwanis Club cordially invites everyone in the community to get involved. For more information contact: Milton Fisher at 786-375-1258. Sponsorship opportunities are available. The cost of the gala/dinner is $75 per person.