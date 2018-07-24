Meet Andre from Florida Medical Center

Andre Escoffrey is the chief strategy officer for Florida Medical Center. He develops and implements new programs with the goal of ensuring the community has access to the latest tests and treatment options. . Andre assesses market development strategy and industry trends as appropriate, leading to the generation of innovative ideas to improve current business plans and achieve desired results. Andre also manages the provider outreach program and works to meet community needs through recruitment of physicians. He enjoy working with his senior executive team in advancing the facility’s short and long term strategic plans.

